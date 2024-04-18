With the country eager to put the pandemic firmly in the rear-view mirror, the American economy continued to boom in 2023. The national unemployment rate remained around 3.6%, while the total number of people employed grew to roughly 152 million, up from 148 million in 2022.

The economy has seen several significant changes in recent years. Many people are leaving expensive coastal states such as California and New York and moving to more affordable places in the Mountain West region and the South, buoyed by companies that have embraced remote work. What's more, in a reversal of past trends, wages grew the fastest for lower-earning workers.

Stacker analyzed jobs data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the fastest-growing jobs in California. Occupations were ranked by the percentage increase in employment between 2022 and 2023. Jobs were excluded from the ranking if they had fewer than 1,000 people working in them in the state.

#50. Radiologists

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +41.2% (700 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 2,400

--- Employment in 2022: 1,700

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $163,440



#49. Sawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, wood

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +41.4% (670 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 2,290

--- Employment in 2022: 1,620

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $43,660



#48. Foreign language and literature teachers, postsecondary

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +41.7% (550 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,870

--- Employment in 2022: 1,320

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $104,770



#47. Family medicine physicians

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +41.8% (4,560 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 15,480

--- Employment in 2022: 10,920

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $228,970



#46. Occupational health and safety technicians

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +42.0% (1,110 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 3,750

--- Employment in 2022: 2,640

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $56,330



#45. Food preparation and serving related workers, all other

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +42.1% (8,960 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 30,240

--- Employment in 2022: 21,280

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $35,360



#44. Education teachers, postsecondary

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +43.2% (1,450 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 4,810

--- Employment in 2022: 3,360

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $84,090



#43. Aircraft cargo handling supervisors

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +44.0% (510 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,670

--- Employment in 2022: 1,160

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $57,140



#42. Textile bleaching and dyeing machine operators and tenders

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +45.9% (390 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,240

--- Employment in 2022: 850

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $35,480



#41. Fundraising managers

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +46.0% (1,420 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 4,510

--- Employment in 2022: 3,090

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $129,480



#40. Survey researchers

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +46.1% (350 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,110

--- Employment in 2022: 760

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $71,060



#39. Coin, vending, and amusement machine servicers and repairers

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +46.4% (1,540 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 4,860

--- Employment in 2022: 3,320

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $47,520



#38. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +47.1% (6,260 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 19,560

--- Employment in 2022: 13,300

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $74,820



#37. Engine and other machine assemblers

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +47.8% (550 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,700

--- Employment in 2022: 1,150

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $47,600



#36. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +48.4% (7,820 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 23,980

--- Employment in 2022: 16,160

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $39,560

