21-year-old motorcyclist killed in Rohnert Park crash

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday after he crashed into the side of a vehicle in a Rohnert Park intersection, police said.

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety and medical personnel responded about 10:30 p.m. to a collision reported at Redwood and Business Park drives, the department said in a news release Thursday morning.

Officials found a 21-year-old motorcyclist in the intersection and performed lifesaving measures. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The man will be identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office after his family is notified.

The driver and two passengers in the other vehicle were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the motorcycle and other vehicle were driving south and north, respectively, on Redwood Drive as they approached Business Park Drive when the vehicle turned left in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist continued through the intersection and struck the passenger side of the vehicle, the release said.

Police closed the road for several hours as they investigated the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety is encouraging anyone with information to contact the agency at 707-584-2600 and reference case 24-1483.

