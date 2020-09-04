Subscribe

Fatal crash on Highway 29 north of Middletown blocks highway

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 4, 2020, 10:45AM

The Ukiah California Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal collision Friday morning on Highway 29 at Grange Road in the Hidden Valley area.

The southbound lane of Highway 29 north of Middletown was blocked after the 7:35 a.m. crash while officers investigated the incident. It reopened around 10:30 a.m., the CHP said.

No further details were available on the crash.

Check back later for additional information on this developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.

