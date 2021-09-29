Fatal crash shuts Highway 12 in both directions near Santa Rosa

Authorities closed a section of Highway 12 near Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning after a fatal crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Highway 12 between Llano Road and Merced Avenue, the CHP said.

The highway was closed in both directions between Merced Avenue and Irwin Lane, said Officer Marcus Hawkins. It was unknown when the road would reopen, he said.

The crash involved a pickup and a commercial truck with a flatbed trailer, according to a Press Democrat photographer at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.