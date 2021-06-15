Fatal head-on crash closes part of Highway 101 north of Cloverdale

The California Highway Patrol and other emergency responders remain at the scene of a head-on Highway 101 crash Tuesday morning north of Cloverdale that appears to have resulted in at least one death.

The collision was reported about 7:08 a.m. at mile marker 53 in the area near Frog Woman Rock, between Cloverdale and Hopland.

One of the vehicles involved was reported to be a tractor-trailer and the other a northbound U-Haul type trailer that crossed over into the southbound lanes, according to the CHP.

The collision initially closed both directions of the undivided highway. Northbound lanes reopened shortly before 9 a.m., according to CHP log.

The incident log showed that one of the vehicles ended up off the roadway and down a 100-foot embankment leading to the Russian River.

Environmental health and state Fish and Wildlife authorities also have responded to the crash, according to the incident page.

