Fatal head-on crash closes part of Highway 101 north of Cloverdale

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
June 15, 2021, 10:22AM
The California Highway Patrol and other emergency responders remain at the scene of a head-on Highway 101 crash Tuesday morning north of Cloverdale that appears to have resulted in at least one death.

The collision was reported about 7:08 a.m. at mile marker 53 in the area near Frog Woman Rock, between Cloverdale and Hopland.

One of the vehicles involved was reported to be a tractor-trailer and the other a northbound U-Haul type trailer that crossed over into the southbound lanes, according to the CHP.

The collision initially closed both directions of the undivided highway. Northbound lanes reopened shortly before 9 a.m., according to CHP log.

The incident log showed that one of the vehicles ended up off the roadway and down a 100-foot embankment leading to the Russian River.

Environmental health and state Fish and Wildlife authorities also have responded to the crash, according to the incident page.

Check back for more on this developing story.

