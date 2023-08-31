Fatal San Joaquin County crash claims Santa Rosa siblings

Two Santa Rosa siblings were killed last week in San Joaquin County after their vehicle crashed into a freightliner and then a propane tank, authorities said.

On Aug. 24, Sergio Vargas, 24, and his 18-year-old sister, Angela Vargas, were traveling west along Highway 12 in a 2008 Toyota.

At about 10:40 a.m., Sergio, who was driving, tried to pass another, slower-moving, westbound vehicle, just west of Guard Road, according to a report by the California Highway Patrol’s Stockton office.

When the Toyota crossed the double-yellow lines, it went into the path of an eastbound 2018 Freightliner, authorities said.

Both vehicles swerved south to avoid hitting each other, but still collided and together crashed into a fence and propane tank south of the road.

Both vehicles caught fire.

Sergio and Angela Vargas were pronounced dead at the scene.

The freightliner driver was not injured.

A portion of Highway 12 was closed for about four hours while the CHP investigated the crash, according to the CHP report.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to call the CHP Stockton office at 209-938-4300.

A brother of the Vargas siblings set up a GoFundMe account to solicit financial support for the family in the wake of Sergio’s and Angela’s deaths.

As of Thursday afternoon, the page has raised just under $21,000.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.