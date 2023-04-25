Bed Bath & Beyond will close its all of its stores, including the Santa Rosa location, after the company filed for bankruptcy over the weekend. The store is a go-to local spot for wedding registries and when decorating new dorm rooms and houses. The Press Democrat wants to hear from readers about how they're feeling now that the store is closing. Do you have a favorite memory? Product? What will you miss the most about Bed Bath & Beyond? Email us at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com . Please include your name and where you live.

Dozens of customers waited Monday morning outside Bed Bath & Beyond in Santa Rosa with hope they could snag some deals after the housewares company’s announcement a day earlier it had filed for bankruptcy protection.

Recent years of dismal sales, store closures and failed attempts to adapt the business led the New Jersey-based big-box housewares retailer to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to a statement from the company, and the company now plans to wind down business.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s current 360 stores, along with 120 Buy Buy Baby locations, and its websites will remain open and operating until June 30, according to filing documents. That includes the store on Santa Rosa Avenue, its last remaining North Bay location.

“I’m just so sad,” Windsor resident Chris Witham said Monday as she browsed the store. “I’ve been shopping here for as long as I can remember.”

Bed Bath & Beyond has long been Witham’s go-to, whether she was in search for bathroom or kitchen items or holiday and birthday presents.

Management and employees at the Santa Rosa store were not able to comment on the news or whether items would be marked down. Items were being sold Monday at normal price.

A media representative for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said several customer programs and policies will be changing, however.

Customers now have until May 8 to use gift cards. Coupons and Welcome Rewards+ discounts, Bed Bath & Beyond’s reward program, will not be accepted after April 26.

Returns and exchanges on purchases before April 23 will be processed under the company’s usual policies until May 8.

Kirthi Kalyanam, director of the Retail Management Institute at Santa Clara University’s Leavey School of Business, said it’s a combination of management failing to adapt quickly to the ever-changing market and new management stepping in to try and save the business — all while actually accelerating the company’s demise.

“There’s a stunning parallel between what has happened with Bed Bath & Beyond and what happened to J.C. Penney,” Kalyanam told The Press Democrat on Monday.

“Both of them lost footing with consumers so they get new management, who then embark on a process which doesn’t save the company, but dramatically accelerates the decline.”

Kalyanam said because Bed Bath & Beyond primarily sold branded goods that could be purchased online or at another store, they were no longer operating on a steady business model.

“It really leaves the question of what is your differentiation,” he said. “The market of customers who didn’t want to purchase online was really the market that was left over for them and it’s a smaller size than what they had before.”

The Santa Rosa store became the last in the North Bay after the chain closed its Vacaville and Vallejo locations. Bed Bath & Beyond’s store in the Marin Country Mart shopping center in Larkspur closed last fall.

As they walked the aisles of the Santa Rosa location, customers said they were saddened by the news of the company’s impending closure.

Jan Messersmith said she used to shop at Bed Bath & Beyond for linens and kitchenware more frequently until she moved to Petaluma. She’s since grown accustomed to purchase such items at Target or Amazon. But she was in the area Monday and hopped in to see what she could find.

“It’s not surprising (that Bed Bath & Beyond) is closing because of the way the world is now with everybody buying online,” she said. “(The business) was having trouble and then they thought they had it fixed but they didn’t really change their business model so it makes sense (that they’re closing).”

Other residents, who hadn’t shopped with the brand because of its prices, arrived eager to find sales prompted by the store’s looming fate. But none were found Monday.

David Lerner and Teddy Sepraw, both from Larkfield, said they usually shop for their housewares at Kohl’s or Macy’s because Bed Bath & Beyond’s prices were higher. But Santa Rosa residents Katie and Woody Guderian said they were loyal to the brand since it opened locally.

“It makes me sad that it won’t be here anymore,” Katie Guderian said.

She said she’d probably start shopping for bedding and kitchenware at Target once the location closes.

“It’s kind of a drag to see it go,” Woody Guderian said. “It’ll be interesting to see what goes in (Bed Bath & Beyond’s place).”

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.