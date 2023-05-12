Father, small business owner appointed as Santa Rosa City Schools trustee

Parent, former coach and small business owner, Jeremy De La Torre, was appointed Wednesday as the Area 7 Trustee by the Santa Rosa City Schools board.

Area 7 encompasses northeast Santa Rosa, Larkfield-Wikiup and Rincon Valley and includes the Carrillo and Rincon Middle School campuses.

Board members interviewed De La Torre and another parent candidate, Deanna Olivarez, at their regular meeting Wednesday night.

After the 6-1 vote, De La Torre immediately took his seat and will serve for the remainder of the term left vacant by Laurie Fong who resigned to become interim principal at Montgomery High School. Her term runs until December, 2024.

“It’s exciting, I’m looking forward to the opportunity,” De La Torre said in an interview with The Press Democrat. “It’s crossed my mind in the past, but I felt like my voice would be better utilized as a parent to evoke change, and now I feel my voice is better utilized on the board itself.”

De La Torre owns a small business, De La Torre Detail, which performs auto detailing and restoration. He's lived in Area 7 for 24 years, according to his application, and he has kids in Rincon Valley Middle School and Maria Carillo High School.

De La Torre said he brings a unique perspective to the district leadership team because he grew up disadvantaged. He moved from place to place, attending 14 different schools growing up, with both of his parents unable to support due to their drug addiction.

“My proudest achievement is being a father of three children,” he said. “My family is my life. I’ve coached youth sports for 25 years in the area. I've been part of several nonprofit organizations around athletics and academics to ensure there’s equity across the board.”

He believes that all elementary, middle and high school students deserve the same opportunities to work hard, learn and be who they are as individuals. He also strongly believes kids need structure, boundaries and encouragement.

“I continue to always be an advocate to ensure that not only my family, but other students in the same situation, are afforded those opportunities,” he said.

Although Olivarez lost, board members, including De La Torre, acknowledged the importance of varying and dissenting voices in school leadership. She had emphasized her disagreement with many of the board’s decisions, a stance representative of many community members.

Board president Stephanie Manieri said “I look forward to working with Jeremy and appreciate the perspective he brings to the Board.”

Superintendent Anna Trunnell said she had the opportunity to work with De La Torre through the Safety Advisory Round Table group.

“As a newly appointed board member, I look forward to working with Trustee De La Torre as a member of the governance team in moving the work forward in Santa Rosa City Schools,” Trunnell said.

Fong resigned in March to return to Montgomery High School as interim principal after the death of a 16-year-old student, Jayden Pienta, and the subsequent firing of then-principal Adam Paulson.

“I don’t have all the answers yet― nobody does,” De La Torre said. “But I have the tenacity and the passion to work with the team and investigate and come up with a variety of answers to make our schools safe and equitable.”

