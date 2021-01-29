Subscribe

Fauci: May start vaccinating children by summer

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 29, 2021, 11:01AM

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says the Biden administration hopes to begin vaccinating younger children by late spring or early summer.

The government’s top public health expert says clinical studies to determine whether approved coronavirus vaccines are safe for younger children will begin in the “next couple of months.”

The results could influence the debate over how to safely reopen public schools.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines currently given to health care workers, nursing home residents and older Americans weren’t tested on younger children.

Biden has set a goal of reopening most schools in his first 100 days in office or near the end of April.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine