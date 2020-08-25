Favorable weather allows crews to gain ground on Walbridge fire in Sonoma County

Remnants of a tropical storm that had taken aim at the North Bay instead veered around it early Monday, sparing wildfire-weary residents and fire crews from erratic winds and dry lightning forecasters had feared would intensify Sonoma County’s Walbridge fire and undo days of work on containment lines.

While lightning was reported in some areas of Northern California, including a single bolt that traveled cloud-to-cloud on the eastern edge of the LNU Lightning Complex fire near Vacaville, there was a general sense of relief among emergency crews Monday afternoon.

“We’re finishing off the day a lot better than we thought we would be,” Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls said Monday evening, cheer evident in his voice.

But vigilance remains critical, said Nicholls and Incident Commander Sean Kavanaugh, who is in charge of the battle against the LNU Lightning Complex fire that started Aug. 17 and has now consumed 550 square miles.

Kavanaugh expressed optimism on a day that saw essentially full containment reached on the 2,360-acre Meyers fire along the Sonoma Coast, clearing the way for more than 800 residents to return to their homes around Jenner, though an evacuation warning remained in effect.

Amid moister air and relatively calm winds, fire crews also made progress on the larger Walbridge fire, with officials reporting 7% containment by nightfall and no significant growth on the 54,503-acre blaze.

“Are we liking what we’re seeing over there and the work that’s being done over there on the Walbridge fire? Absolutely,” Kavanaugh said in an afternoon press briefing. “I think there’s a good plan in place. We’re getting the resources over there to make that happen.”

He conceded the sheer size of the LNU Complex, now 351,817 acres in its entirety, and the fact that more than 600 lightning-sparked fires have burned more than 1.2 million acres in California over the past 10 days likely have skewed the sense of the Walbridge’s own scale.

“I want to make sure we’re clear: this is a very large fire,” Kavanaugh said. “At any other time, a 50,000-acre timber fire is extremely large and difficult. …. Again, weather and other things that can hamper some of those control efforts — that can still happen.”

The entire complex was 25% contained by Monday night, as fire managers looked to several more days of favorable weather. Though hotter, dryer weather was forecast for later this week, there remained no extreme wind conditions in the forecast.

There remains the stark and painful reality of loss to an unknown number of people whose properties were damaged or destroyed, however.

Five damage assessment teams were working on the Walbridge fire Monday, starting to collect hard data on what’s been lost in the blaze. Despite a structure loss number provided by a Cal Fire spokesman on Sunday night, Kavanaugh said it was premature to report anything Monday as the assessment was just getting underway.

The area inside the Walbridge perimeter, an oval-shaped footprint roughly between Lake Sonoma and the Russian River in the rugged, timber-dense hills west of Healdsburg, mostly has been burned over already, days ago, Nicholls said. The active fire is largely confined to a few hundred feet along the edges, especially the east and northeast, with isolated hot spots in the interior.

But along the southern edge above Guerneville and Rio Nido, where the fire had for days been backing slowly down the hills into the northernmost reaches of Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, flames finally arrived at the valley floor, as many had dreaded.

Nicholls said Cal Fire was working with California State Park personnel “to minimize the impact to the old growth redwoods that are in the park."

Firefighters who had successfully defended structures in the park were retasked to protect the massive Colonel Armstrong Tree, the oldest redwood in the park. Estimated to be more than 1,400 years old, it is named after Col. James Boydston Armstrong, the 19th-century lumber baron who first sought to protect the beloved grove that bears his name.

He said firefighters also were working to keep the fire away from the park’s steep Pool Ridge Trail, lest the flames run up the trail and over control lines.

Nicholls said firefighters still had significant work to do to strengthen containment lines between the edge of the fire and the Russian River near Forestville, where the Walbridge still posed a risk to as many as 2,900 homes, as well as along the west side of Dry Creek Valley near Healdsburg, where about 1,200 homes were threatened.

“There’s still a fire burning … but we’re not chasing it or continuing to have the extreme fire conditions that we were having early in the incident,” Nicholls said, “so it’s giving us an opportunity to catch it and contain it and put it out, and we’re making the most of the lull in fire activity to get it contained.”