Favorable weather allows crews to gain ground on Walbridge fire in Sonoma County

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 24, 2020, 9:53PM
Remnants of a tropical storm that had taken aim at the North Bay instead veered around it early Monday, sparing wildfire-weary residents and fire crews from erratic winds and dry lightning forecasters had feared would intensify Sonoma County’s Walbridge fire and undo days of work on containment lines.

While lightning was reported in some areas of Northern California, including a single bolt that traveled cloud-to-cloud on the eastern edge of the LNU Lightning Complex fire near Vacaville, there was a general sense of relief among emergency crews Monday afternoon.

“We’re finishing off the day a lot better than we thought we would be,” Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls said Monday evening, cheer evident in his voice.

But vigilance remains critical, said Nicholls and Incident Commander Sean Kavanaugh, who is in charge of the battle against the LNU Lightning Complex fire that started Aug. 17 and has now consumed 550 square miles.

Kavanaugh expressed optimism on a day that saw essentially full containment reached on the 2,360-acre Meyers fire along the Sonoma Coast, clearing the way for more than 800 residents to return to their homes around Jenner, though an evacuation warning remained in effect.

Amid moister air and relatively calm winds, fire crews also made progress on the larger Walbridge fire, with officials reporting 7% containment by nightfall and no significant growth on the 54,503-acre blaze.

“Are we liking what we’re seeing over there and the work that’s being done over there on the Walbridge fire? Absolutely,” Kavanaugh said in an afternoon press briefing. “I think there’s a good plan in place. We’re getting the resources over there to make that happen.”

He conceded the sheer size of the LNU Complex, now 351,817 acres in its entirety, and the fact that more than 600 lightning-sparked fires have burned more than 1.2 million acres in California over the past 10 days likely have skewed the sense of the Walbridge’s own scale.

“I want to make sure we’re clear: this is a very large fire,” Kavanaugh said. “At any other time, a 50,000-acre timber fire is extremely large and difficult. …. Again, weather and other things that can hamper some of those control efforts — that can still happen.”

The entire complex was 25% contained by Monday night, as fire managers looked to several more days of favorable weather. Though hotter, dryer weather was forecast for later this week, there remained no extreme wind conditions in the forecast.

There remains the stark and painful reality of loss to an unknown number of people whose properties were damaged or destroyed, however.

Five damage assessment teams were working on the Walbridge fire Monday, starting to collect hard data on what’s been lost in the blaze. Despite a structure loss number provided by a Cal Fire spokesman on Sunday night, Kavanaugh said it was premature to report anything Monday as the assessment was just getting underway.

The area inside the Walbridge perimeter, an oval-shaped footprint roughly between Lake Sonoma and the Russian River in the rugged, timber-dense hills west of Healdsburg, mostly has been burned over already, days ago, Nicholls said. The active fire is largely confined to a few hundred feet along the edges, especially the east and northeast, with isolated hot spots in the interior.

But along the southern edge above Guerneville and Rio Nido, where the fire had for days been backing slowly down the hills into the northernmost reaches of Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, flames finally arrived at the valley floor, as many had dreaded.

Nicholls said Cal Fire was working with California State Park personnel “to minimize the impact to the old growth redwoods that are in the park."

Firefighters who had successfully defended structures in the park were retasked to protect the massive Colonel Armstrong Tree, the oldest redwood in the park. Estimated to be more than 1,400 years old, it is named after Col. James Boydston Armstrong, the 19th-century lumber baron who first sought to protect the beloved grove that bears his name.

He said firefighters also were working to keep the fire away from the park’s steep Pool Ridge Trail, lest the flames run up the trail and over control lines.

Nicholls said firefighters still had significant work to do to strengthen containment lines between the edge of the fire and the Russian River near Forestville, where the Walbridge still posed a risk to as many as 2,900 homes, as well as along the west side of Dry Creek Valley near Healdsburg, where about 1,200 homes were threatened.

“There’s still a fire burning … but we’re not chasing it or continuing to have the extreme fire conditions that we were having early in the incident,” Nicholls said, “so it’s giving us an opportunity to catch it and contain it and put it out, and we’re making the most of the lull in fire activity to get it contained.”

That was evident Monday along Chemise Road, overlooking Dry Creek Valley, with flames visible to the north but none of the tense firefighting of three days earlier.

Many houses along Chemise Road and some of those visible on nearby Big Ridge Road — areas inaccessible late last week due to the intensity of the flames — appeared to have survived, even some apparently surrounded by flames at one point over the past week.

One metal home on Big Ridge Road had scorch marks on the side but appeared otherwise unscathed, as well as the pickup truck parked in the middle of a scorched lawn. But farther down the road, around bends and up newly ashen hills, at least two others weren’t so lucky: the fire destroyed their main residences.

Closer to the Russian River, a bulldozer crew trucked along an isolated stretch of road leading to Mount Jackson as part of its 24-hour shift, seeking to cut through to the south and the west to improve containment of the fire that sent smoke into the nearby valley skies. The stillness of the morning left smoke hanging in the air, closing off the horizon from already isolating views 1,500 feet or more above sea level.

Around midday, a state fire marshal arrived at Mount Jackson to inspect the crucial communications arrays atop the twin-peaked rise. Pink fire retardant lined the facilities, and from nearly every angle one could see signs of the fire’s attempted encroachment. The equipment bore no obvious signs of damage, but the fire destroyed a house east on Mount Jackson Resort Road that had a stunning southwest view.

On Monday afternoon, U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, unveiled a resource guide for Sonoma County families affected by the Lightning Complex fires, as well as the Woodward fire in Marin County. Information included ranged from how to apply for federal disaster assistance programs to preventing the spread of the coronavirus at temporary shelters.

“After several years working with wildfire survivors, I know how complicated and daunting the recovery process can be,” Huffman said in a prepared statement. “This year, we have an added threat that requires adapting the way we respond to fires — the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Sonoma County officials also were preparing a town hall meeting sometime this week for individuals whose homes have been destroyed or damaged by wildfires, county spokesman Paul Gullixson said.

Nicholls acknowledged residents of the lower Russian River corridor, who were among the first evacuated, were particularly eager to get back home. He said he would be surprised if people had to remain evacuated more than five more days.

But he said there was still active fire in some areas, as well infrastructure damage, downed trees and other potential safety hazards.

Sonoma County Emergency Management Director Chris Godley said an estimated 11,339 residents remained under mandatory evacuation orders, while another 29,562 were under a warning they might have to leave.

“Fire is going to dictate when we get people back into the community, when it’s safe for them to be back,” Nicholls said.

Staff Writers Will Schmitt, Lori A. Carter and Nashelly Chavez contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

