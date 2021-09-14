Subscribe

FBI agent with task force shoots, kills person in Oakland

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 14, 2021, 7:49AM
OAKLAND — An FBI agent shot and killed someone Monday afternoon while working with a task force that was serving an arrest warrant in an East Oakland neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. as a U.S. Marshals Service task force that included the FBI agent was working in the neighborhood, according to the FBI's San Francisco office, which said the person was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The FBI agent wasn't hurt.

The task force was serving a criminal arrest warrant, Oakland police tweeted.

The shooting was under investigation by the FBI and Oakland police but other details weren't immediately released.

