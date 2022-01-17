FBI investigating Texas synagogue attack as terrorism as U.K. takes two teens into custody

LONDON - The FBI is investigating the Texas synagogue attack, in which an armed British citizen took four people hostage, as a terrorist incident - while police in northwestern England took two teenagers into custody for questioning as part of the investigation that now spans two countries.

Malik Faisal Akram, a resident of the United Kingdom, held a rabbi and three congregants hostage during Saturday services at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, a suburb of Fort Worth and Dallas. The 11-hour standoff ended with the hostages freed and Akram dead, although it remains unclear whether the 44-year-old was killed by police or took his own life.

"This is a terrorism-related matter, in which the Jewish community was targeted, and is being investigated by the Joint Terrorism Task Force," the FBI said in a statement emailed to The Washington Post early Monday. "We never lose sight of the threat extremists pose to the Jewish community and to other religious, racial, and ethnic groups."

President Joe Biden on Sunday called Akram's actions an "act of terror." A spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the incident was "a terrible and anti-Semitic act of terrorism," Reuters reported.

During the standoff, Akram repeatedly referenced Aafia Siddiqui, an American-educated Pakistani woman widely known as "Lady al-Qaeda" who was convicted on terrorism charges in 2010. People who heard him on the live stream of services, which carried part of the ordeal, said Akram chose this place because it appeared to be the closest gathering of Jews to a federal facility in Fort Worth where Siddiqui is being held on an 86-year sentence for trying to kill U.S. soldiers.

Akram, who could be heard saying he targeted the synagogue because the United States "only cares about Jewish lives," called for Siddiqui to be released. He referred to her as "my sister," seemingly as an expression of solidarity because her relatives say they were not related, asking to see her and saying they would rise together to Jannah, the Muslim paradise where the faithful are taken after Judgment Day.

Britain's Greater Manchester Police said Sunday that two teenagers in South Manchester had been taken into custody for questioning by counterterrorism officers and that the department would be assisting U.S. officials with the inquiry.

Police said Akram was from the Blackburn area of Lancashire, a county in northwestern England.

"Blackburn is unfortunately well known for producing some terrorists in the past," said Raffaelo Pantucci, a researcher at Royal United Services Institute, a defense and security think tank.

In 2015, a 14-year-old from Blackburn became the youngest person to be convicted of a terrorism offense in Britain. The teen was jailed for inciting terrorism in Australia after instructing a jihadist to behead or kill officers at an Anzac Day parade. Last year, at the age of 20, he was freed after a parole board determined he was suitable for early release.

Still, Pantucci said that things had been "quite quiet" there recently. "Blackburn is quite a conservative community, quite fundamentalist," Pantucci said. "The mosques there do not like violence nor the attention it attracts."

Akram arrived at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Dec. 29, according to law enforcement officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation. As the crisis unfolded, he spoke to his family in England as part of the FBI negotiators' attempts to defuse the situation, the officials said.

His brother Gulbar Akram said Sunday that their family was "devastated" and "do not condone any of his actions." According to Gulbar Akram, his brother had mental health issues, although he declined to comment further in an interview with The Washington Post.

Gulbar Akram told The Post on Monday that his brother "released" all the hostages through the fire exit. "I was in the police incident room [in the Blackburn police station] working with the police, negotiators and FBI, I should know."

In Blackburn, Abdul Samad Umerji Ismail, a trustee at the Masjid-e-Irfan mosque on Eldon Road, confirmed that Akram had prayed at his mosque, but said he hadn't seen him there for a couple of years.

The news has left the community wondering how "from our town. . . something happened like this." He said, "People like this, ruin everybody's name."

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker - who leads the congregation and was among the hostages - credited security training as the reason "we are alive today" and suggested that the hostages escaped. "In the last hour of our hostage crisis, the gunman became increasingly belligerent and threatening," Cytron-Walker said in a statement. "Without the instruction we received, we would not have been prepared to act and flee when the situation presented itself."