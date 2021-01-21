Subscribe

FBI locates armored military vehicle stolen near Los Angeles

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 20, 2021, 6:56PM
Updated 27 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES — A military Humvee stolen from a National Guard facility in a Los Angeles suburb was found Wednesday morning, the FBI said.

A search continues for the person or persons who stole the armored vehicle last Friday from the National Guard Armory in the city of Bell, the bureau said.

The four-door vehicle painted a green camouflage is worth about $120,000. Officials did not say where or how it was located.

A theft from a military facility carries a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, the FBI said.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine