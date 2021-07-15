FBI looking for Marin County man accused of taking part in US Capitol riot

Federal authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Marin County man who they say took part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

Evan Neumann, 48, of Mill Valley, is accused of committing numerous offenses including: “assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

In an FBI agent’s affidavit, which was filed in March and unsealed last month in order to obtain the public’s help in finding Neumann, officials used images from a Capitol police officer’s body-worn camera to identify Neumann and detail his alleged actions during the riot.

Neumann, who first appears in body-worn camera footage wearing a red “Make America Great Again” cap, stops in front of a Capitol police officer stationed behind a barricade that blocks those in the crowd from gaining access to the Capitol building.

But, as the crowds grow more contentious, Neumann, according to court documents, begins to verbally antagonize the officer before threatening him and then physically assaulting him and other officers standing nearby.

He allegedly tells the officer that the Capitol Police “ ‘kneel to Antifa because they’re little bitches,’ and .. the officer has ‘no pride, no honor, you’re nothing.’ He then threatens .. that the officers will be ‘overrun’ by the crowd, and says ‘I’m willing to die, are you?’ ” according to court documents.

At one point, according to the agent’s affidavit, Neumann can be seen grabbing the metal barricade, which he lifts up and pushes into the officer. At some point, while Capitol police officers attempt to maintain control of the barricade, the affidavit states, Neumann reaches over the barricade and strikes at least one of the officers with his fist.

“After striking the officers, Neumann, now joined by more rioters, resumes his attempts to break through the metal barricades. This time, Neumann and the other rioters succeed in breaking down the barricades by ripping them back and away ...,” the FBI agent states in the affidavit.

“As (the officer) attempts to pull the metal barricade out of Neumann’s hands, Neumann, now using the barricade as a battering ram, lifts the barricade off the ground and rushes toward (the officer) and the other officers, crossing into the now-broken police line and striking them with the barricade,” according to court documents.

The affidavit states that FBI investigators observed Neumann leaving his Mill Valley residence in February and followed him to the international terminal at the San Francisco International Airport. He was subsequently interviewed by the agents and said he flew to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 5 and then departed on Jan. 7.

“Neumann admitted that he interacted with law enforcement in Washington, D.C., but declined to elaborate further or to answer if he had any physical engagement with law enforcement,” the agent stated in the affidavit.

Investigators confirmed his identity by comparing his passport to still photos taken from the Capitol Police body-worn camera footage. They also obtained confirmation from “a personal acquaintance of Neumann’” who positively identified him as the person federal investigators are looking for, according to court documents.

Approximately 140 police officers were assaulted on Jan. 6 at the Capitol, including about 80 U.S. Capitol Police and about 60 from the Metropolitan Police Department, officials said, adding that in the six months since the riot occurred more than 535 defendants have been arrested in nearly all 50 states.

Neumann’s alleged actions in Washington D.C. are not his first brush with law enforcement.

In Oct. 2017, about a week after the Tubbs fire destroyed his parents’ Fountaingrove home, Neumann and a relative were arrested when they crossed a National Guard barricade restricting access to damaged or destroyed properties.

The son of the late Santa Rosa hotelier Claus Neumann, who ran the iconic Los Robles Lodge on Cleveland Avenue and the Hotel La Rose in Railroad Square, Neumann told The Press Democrat that he had hoped to go to his family’s Lyon Court house to look for valuables.

After Neumann’s father died in 2011, he left the Fountaingrove house, which had been purchased in the 1990s, to Neumann’s mother.

Interviewed by The Press Democrat in Jan. 2018, Evan Neumann said he was misled by an earlier conversation with law enforcement into thinking what he wanted to do was OK.

“I feel like it's unfair,” he said at the time. “I feel like I was suckered.”

Charged with a misdemeanor, Neumann’s relative accepted a plea bargain in which he served three years probation and performed 180 hours of community service.

Evan Neumann, though, initially vowed to act as his own lawyer and take the matter to trial. He said he’d successfully defended himself in the early 1990s after he was charged with scaling the Golden Gate Bridge.

However, despite his pledge, Neumann did not stand trial.

Instead, he pleaded no contest to illegally entering a disaster zone, a misdemeanor, as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors that resulted in him serving two years probation and 40 hours of community service.

