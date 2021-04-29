Federal agents execute search warrant at Giuliani’s home

NEW YORK — Federal agents executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Manhattan home and law offices of Rudy Giuliani, seizing his electronic devices as part of a long-running criminal investigation into whether the onetime New York mayor and attorney for former president Donald Trump acted as an unregistered foreign agent.

For Giuliani, who once served as the U.S. attorney for Manhattan, the very office now investigating him, the search warrant is another sign of how far removed he has become from the decades when he was best known as a crusading crime-buster, decapitating the mafia and consoling the country in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

It also marks the latest sign that even after Trump's departure from the White House, investigations into possible wrongdoing before and during his time in office continue to churn, as local and federal authorities probe members of the former president's inner circle.

The investigation into Giuliani revolves around his interactions with Ukrainian figures at the same time he was serving as Trump's lawyer. Ahead of last year's presidential election, Giuliani sought information that might prove politically damaging to then-candidate Joe Biden and pressed for the ouster of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. The episode factored prominently in Trump's first impeachment, but Justice Department leaders had resisted approving a search warrant late in his administration.

Robert Costello, a lawyer for Giuliani, issued a lengthy statement saying that while the Justice Department may have the former mayor's phone and computer, they do not have a viable case against him. Costello said that authorities had ignored potential criminal violations by President Biden's son Hunter and focused instead on one of the Biden family's most vociferous critics.

“The search warrants involve only one indication of an alleged incident of failure to register as a foreign agent,“ Costello said. “Mayor Giuliani has not only denied this allegation, but offered twice in the past two years . . . to demonstrate that it is entirely untrue. Twice the offer was rejected“ by prosecutors.

Costello said the search warrant, the existence of which was first reported Wednesday by the New York Times, shows the Justice Department has a “double standard” when it comes to allegations of corruption surrounding Trump and such allegations against Democrats. Separately, the U.S. attorney in Delaware has been conducting an investigation into Hunter Biden's finances, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump and Giuliani have stayed in touch since the former president left office, and Giuliani was spotted at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida one weekend evening earlier this month, according to a person present at the club. A spokesman for Trump did not reply to a request for comment.

Also on Wednesday, FBI agents served a search warrant for the phone of Washington-area lawyer Victoria Toensing, according to a person familiar with the matter who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive subject. Toensing, a Trump ally who also did work involving key figures in Ukraine, denied wrongdoing.

In a statement noting Toensing's past work as a federal prosecutor and Justice Department official, her law firm said that she was told she is not a target of the investigation, adding that Toensing "has always conducted herself and her law practice according to the highest legal and ethical standards. She would have been happy to turn over any relevant documents. All they had to do was ask."

Two of Giuliani's associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were charged with campaign-finance violations in 2019. Both men, Soviet-born emigres who aided Giuliani's efforts to look for political dirt on Joe Biden, have pleaded not guilty in the case brought by federal prosecutors in New York. Joseph Bondy, an attorney for Parnas, declined to comment on the development in Giuliani's case.

Parnas and David Correia, another defendant originally charged in the alleged campaign-finance scheme, were indicted on additional charges in September. Prosecutors have accused them of defrauding at least seven investors in Fraud Guarantee, a defunct insurance start-up for which they raised more than $2 million in investments, saying it was not a functional entity. Giuliani was hired as a consultant for Fraud Guarantee and paid $500,000 in October 2018, according to court papers, which do not identify him by name.

Correia has pleaded guilty for his role in the corporate "risk management" scam and was sentenced in February to a year in prison. All charges are still pending against Parnas, who has pleaded not guilty.