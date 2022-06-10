Federal board rejects company’s bid to control Northern California rail line for coal-export scheme
A federal board that regulates the nation’s rail rights of way has rejected a Wyoming company’s bid to seize control of a defunct Northern California rail line to ship coal for export out of Humboldt Bay.
In a decision published Friday afternoon, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board stated it would not consider the North Coast Railroad Company petition for control of 176 miles of abandoned rail line north of Willits because the company had missed an earlier filing deadline in the case.
The board’s order did not provide an option for appeal, and it was not immediately clear what path, if any, remains for the mysterious entity formed last August to keep its controversial proposal alive.
The decision was a victory for supporters of a state-backed initiative to incorporate the abandoned line into a 320-mile recreational trail envisioned to one day stretch from Eureka to San Pablo Bay in Marin County.
