Federal disaster aid available for Northern California fire victims

Families and business owners who have been financially hurt by a group of Northern California wildfires can apply for federal disaster assistance, funding that was released by President Donald Trump over the weekend.

Trump approved the federal aid on Saturday, the same day he issued a disaster declaration in California due to fires, the first of which sparked on Aug. 14.

People in Sonoma, Lake, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Monterey and Yolo counties can apply for federal grants. The money can be used to cover uninsured and underinsured property losses and other disaster-related costs like home repairs and funeral or medical expenses, FEMA said.

Low-interest loans through the Small Business Administration also are available for business owners affected by the wildland blazes.

More than two dozen major fires have sparked throughout the state since the recent lightning siege, Cal Fire said.

A group of regional fires known as the LNU Lightning Complex includes the Walbridge fire that continues burning in west Sonoma County and the Meyers fire north of Jenner that was almost fully contained by Monday night.

Families and business owners who want to receive the federal assistance for fire damage must register at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621- 3362 or 1-800-462-7585, FEMA said.

They’ll need to have several documents to register, including Social Security number, insurance policy information, address of the damaged or destroyed property, checking or saving account routing and account numbers and total annual household income.

The federal disaster agency recommends individuals contact their insurance companies before they file a claim for disaster aid. They also should photograph and videotape the damage and keep any receipts of subsequent home repairs related to the wildfire.

