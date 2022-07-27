Federal judge extends order barring Sonoma County from clearing homeless encampment on Joe Rodota Trail

A federal judge has extended a temporary restraining order blocking Sonoma County from clearing a large homeless encampment along Santa Rosa’s Joe Rodota Trail.

After a brief hearing Wednesday, Judge Haywood S. Gilliam, Jr. of the U.S. District Court for Northern California left his order in place until at least Friday and directed county officials to provide more information before deciding how to move forward.

Gilliam granted the original order Monday after a petition by seven homeless individuals who have been part of the encampment.

The individuals accused the county of planning an eviction without providing sufficient shelter options as federal law requires.

The county disputes the claims.

“We do not believe their representations of the facts of what happened in our efforts to relocate the individuals, are accurate,” Paul Gullixson, a county spokesperson, said Monday.

Sonoma County Regional Park rangers notified individuals camping on the trail Friday that they would have to leave on by 8 a.m. Tuesday or risk citation or arrest. The notice prompted the request for a temporary stay.

Two weeks earlier, county officials closed the trail between Stony Point Road and Dutton Avenue, citing public safety concerns and a lack of vacant shelter spaces.

The county estimated between 30 and 35 people were camping on the trail Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

