Federal judge extends order limiting Santa Rosa homeless camp sweeps

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 26, 2020, 8:38PM
A federal judge has authorized the extension of rules limiting enforcement action against homeless encampments for six more months.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria on Dec. 17 issued a two-sentence order extending his initial injunction, which dates back to mid-2019, until July 2021.

The order limits Santa Rosa’s ability to clear illegal encampments on public property. Before forcing people to leave an encampment, officials have to offer them adequate opportunities of shelter and storage for their personal belongings, among other legal provisions.

Attorneys for Santa Rosa and Sonoma County had left it unclear whether they would voluntarily agree to the extension, sought by homeless advocates who first brought suit to prevent the local governments from sweeping encampments in early 2018.

Chhabria in early December clarified the injunction some after advocates and local governments skirmished via court filings over the past few months.

