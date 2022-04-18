Federal judge voids mask mandate for airplanes, in other transportation settings

A federal judge in Florida on Monday voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and in other transportation settings.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of the Middle District of Florida said the mandate exceeds the statutory authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Federal officials last week had extended the mask mandate for commercial flights and in other transportation settings, including on buses, ferries and subways, until at least May 3.

In the decision, Mizelle, who was appointed by former president Donald Trump and clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, said the CDC had relied on a 1944 law, the Public Health Service Act, to impose the mandate. But the government's argument that it put the mask requirement in place for the purpose of "sanitation" falls short, Mizelle argued.

"Wearing a mask cleans nothing. At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither 'sanitizes' the person wearing the mask nor 'sanitizes' the conveyance," Mizelle wrote.

The case was brought on behalf of a legal group known as Health Freedom Defense Fund and airline passengers, including Ana Daza, who said she has anxiety aggravated by wearing masks.

Mizelle found for the plaintiffs on three key issues, ruling that the CDC had exceeded its legal authority, that it had improperly avoided notice and comment procedures, and that its mandate was "arbitrary and capricious."

A March poll by the health group KFF found Americans were roughly divided on whether the federal government should extend the mask requirement for airplanes, trains and other public transportation (48%) or let it expire (51%). More than 7 in 10 Democrats said it should be extended, while 76% of Republicans supported letting it expire.

The Biden administration has faced growing pressure to lift the mask requirement for air travel and public transit. Earlier this month, Republican leaders on the House and Senate transportation committees reiterated their call for President Biden to "rescind or decline to extend the mask mandate."

In late March, 21 mostly Republican-led states sued the government, seeking to immediately end the mask requirement.

Last month, executives from 10 airlines, including American, United and Delta, sent a letter to Biden urging him to end pandemic-related travel policies, including the mask mandate.

The ruling comes as airlines are seeing a surge in spring travel - one the industry anticipates will extend through the summer and beyond. Transportation Security Administration officials have reported an increase in the number of people screened at airport checkpoints, with many days routinely topping the 2 million mark, as they had before the pandemic.

The Washington Post's Scott Clement contributed to this report