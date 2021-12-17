Federal plan to poison invasive mice on Farallon Islands approved by California Coastal Commission

The state Coastal Commission has approved a controversial plan to drop rodent poison on the Farallon Islands in a bid to curb a population of invasive mice that federal biologists say are wreaking havoc on island bird populations.

The 5-3 commission vote came near the end of a 7-hour hearing Thursday on the proposal from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which manages the 211-acre federal refuge encompassing the small chain of islands and sea stacks 30 miles outside the Golden Gate.

The federal agency wants to drop to 2,880 pounds of grain pellets laced with rodenticide from from a specialized bait-spreading bucket suspended from a helicopter. The commission’s approval moves the plan closer to closer to reality.

The hearing, which took up the bulk of an 11-hour commission meeting, featured opposing organizations and specialists, with emotions running high at times. Critics of the plan pointed to the ecological risks of rodenticide use on a landscape level.

“There was a lot of passion on all sides of the issue and I think that speaks to how universal it is that people on both sides of the issue understood what a special place the Farallon Islands is,” said Matt Brown, manager for San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge Complex.

Brown said he thinks support from large environmental groups like the National Audubon Society and The Nature Conservancy, played a large part in swaying the commission’s decision to approve the plan.

The plan, which has been in the works for 17 years, aims to exterminate nonnative mice, which have taken over the island and knocked the natural ecosystem off-balance.

The main goal is to save the ashy storm-petrel, a diminutive, smoke-gray bird that’s a Fish & Wildlife “Bird of Conservation Concern” and on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s list of endangered species.

The birds are eaten by migrating burrowing owls that stop on the islands to feast on the abundant mice.

Instead of moving on like they normally would, a handful of owls stay through the winter. Once the mice, crash in population, they shift to preying on the ashy storm-petrels.

Though the burrowing owls are few in number — usually 8 to 12 — they consume large quantities of petrels, which offer minimal nutrition, biologists say.

Some of the owls — which also are a California Bird Species of Concern — will die of starvation, but not until the storm-petrel colony’s numbers have diminished.

Proponents of the eradication plan say that if there are no mice, the owls have no reason to stop on the island and stay, which could help save the diminishing petrels on the island.

The mice also pose a threat to native crickets and salamander species found nowhere else on Earth, as well as a rare island plant called maritime goldfield, which is threatened by invasive grasses spread by the mice.

The poison pellets would be dropped in October and December when rainfall will help degrade the pellets faster and also line up with the time that breeding seabirds, marine mammals and other wildlife are gone or at lower numbers, according to the proposal.

Prior to the first drop of rodenticide-laced pellets, a “hazing program” will begin, in order to target western gulls and prevent them from returning to the islands until the pellets have degraded from the weather.

Despite steps to reduce the negative impact to native species, some environmental groups expressed concern over the inevitable impact of the poison to other species of plants and animals.

Although refuge managers said the decision to use rodenticide on the islands was a one, the method is the only tool that’s proven to actually work and will also minimize harm to unintended targets.

“If we did not feel we could do this successfully, with minimal, non-target mortality, we would not do this project,” Refuge Manager Gerry McChesney told The Press Democrat.

“The Farallones, it’s a very special place, and this is a project that we have been researching and planning for a decade and a half,” he said. “We’ve gone about it very carefully and methodically ... we didn’t want to leave any stone unturned.”

Brown said that the commission’s approval allows federal officials to move forward and finalize plan details.

The commission asked the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to work with a group of experts and commission staff on changes and to craft a blueprint to safeguard water quality ― “which makes the project better,” Brown said.

The Fish and Wildlife Service will come back to the commission for an informational hearing when final plan is done, said Noaki Schwartz, a commission spokeswoman.

“We’re very pleased that the commission recognized that there’s this need for bold action to restore this piece of California’s ecosystem,” Brown said.

Staff Writer Mary Callahan contributed to this article.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.