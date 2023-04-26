HOOPA, Calif. — Federal disaster assistance to deal with storm damage has been approved for northwestern California's Hoopa Valley Tribe, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday.

The major disaster declaration by President Joe Biden will supplement tribal recovery efforts in areas hit by severe storms and mudslides between mid-February and early March, FEMA said.

The Hoopa Valley Tribe has an expansive reservation in Humboldt County, about 235 miles (378 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

California was slammed by more than a dozen atmospheric rivers this past winter, causing widespread damage and the continuing threat of flooding as the massive mountain snowpack left by the storms begins to melt.

Early this month, Biden declared a major disaster exists in California. Specific areas are added to it as damage assessments are made.

Public assistance federal funding will be available to the tribal government and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and repair or replacement of damaged facilities, FEMA said.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures.