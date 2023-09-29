The Clearlake Oaks County Water District held onto federal and state funds it was not supposed to keep and as a result will have to pay $1.6 million to resolve the matter, officials announced Thursday.

The funding came from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and California Office of Emergency Services following storms, flooding and mudslides in February 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

That was on top of reimbursement the Lake County agency had already received from an insurer, which meant the state and federal dollars were supposed to be returned, officials said.

Water district officials knew the government funds were an overpayment, but still retained them in violation of the False Claims Act and state law, federal officials said Thursday.

“It is unacceptable for any entity, including a public entity, to divert funds from these programs through fraud and enrich itself at the expense of the American taxpayer,” U.S. Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey said in a statement.

The water district was closed Thursday and officials could not be immediately reached for comment regarding the announced agreement.

Federal officials say their investigation involved a whistleblower complaint filed by a former water district employee.

The district was accused of lying about the funds to the government agencies, including issuing quarterly reports showing the excess money was never received.

According to the DOJ, the water district will pay about $1.2 million to the federal government and about $397,000 to the state. Those amounts include interest.

In a statement, Joseph Cuffari, U.S. Department of Homeland Security inspector general, said, “We will continue to aggressively investigate and support the prosecution of these kinds of fraudsters to ensure that appropriated relief funds are accounted for and used for the purpose Congress intended.”

Tips and complaints about potential fraud, waste, abuse, and mismanagement can be sent to the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General at www.oig.dhs.gov/hotline.

