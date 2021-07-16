Feds: Napa, Vallejo men planned to attack Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento

Two Bay Area men planned to attack the John L. Burton Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento in January, however, the pair was arrested before they could carry out their plans, federal officials said.

Napa resident Ian Rogers, 45, and Jarrod Copeland, 37, of Vallejo, who authorities say planned the attack following the 2020 Presidential election, talked about using explosives and found support from an anti-government militia group, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Rogers remains in custody after being arrested and charged in federal court in January. Copeland was arrested Wednesday and appeared in U.S. District Court Thursday morning.

Details of their alleged offenses were disclosed hours after the court appearance.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds said “The allegations in the indictment describe despicable conduct. Investigation and prosecution of those who choose violence over discussion is as important as anything else we do to protect our free society.”

The defendants allegedly communicated with messaging applications and on numerous occasions discussed attacking targets associated with Democrats.

In examples provided by federal investigators, Copeland said in December he contacted a militia group to gather support for a movement. In January, Rogers said, “I want to blow up a Democrat building bad.”

In response, Copeland said he agreed and encouraged Rogers to plan an attack. They decided to start with the Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento and “see what happens,” according to the Department of Justice.

Communication indicated they would begin attacks after Jan. 20, when Joe Biden was inaugurated president.

But investigators searched Rogers’ home and business on Jan. 15 and found a cache of weapons, including 45 to 50 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and five pipe bombs, the Justice Department reported.

In November, Rogers allegedly used encrypted messaging applications to tell Copeland he wanted to use Molotov cocktails and gasoline to “hit the enemy in the mouth.” His targets, officials said, included the Governor’s Mansion.

Copeland is accused of destroying evidence of the plan after Rogers’ arrest and communicating with a militia leader who advised him to change communication platforms and delete information.

Investigators searched Copeland’s devices on Jan. 17, but communication with Rogers was missing.

Investigators say both men knew they would be seen as domestic terrorists and hoped their actions would start a movement to overthrow the government.

They’re charged with “conspiracy to destroy by fire or explosive a building used or in affecting interstate commerce,” according to the Department of Justice. Rogers is charged with multiple weapons violations and Copeland is charged with destroying records.

If convicted, each man faces several decades in prison.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi