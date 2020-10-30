FEMA adapts to COVID, offers remote inspections to victims of Northern California wildfires

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has become an all-too-familiar presence in Sonoma County the past few years, distributing economic aid after the Tubbs fire, Kincade fire and Russian River flooding.

FEMA is back to assist residents affected by the LNU Lightning Complex in August and the Glass fire in late September. This time, though, the agency must contend with another disaster: the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has made contact risky. In an effort to balance those competing concerns, FEMA is opting to conduct property inspections by phone, a move expected to expedite the application process even as it creates a safer environment.

“We’ve done that with respect to the condition we’re in, with the threat of COVID, understanding the risk that COVID brings and the concern people have for close interaction,” Bob Fenton, FEMA’s Region IX administrator, said this week during a conference call. “Where we can do things remotely to verify individuals’ information and use other means to verify the damage to their residence, we have done that and been successful.”

It wasn’t immediately clear how many county residents are applying for federal disaster relief, because FEMA often folds individual fires into more widespread clusters of events.

For example, the LNU Complex, which itself included multiple distinct fires (including the Walbridge fire), was approved for aid at the same time as other wildfires sparked by the dry lightning storm that swept across California in mid-August. As of Tuesday, FEMA had approved 2,604 applications from that time frame, earmarking more than $15 million in funding.

The more recent Glass fire, meanwhile, was included in a group of conflagrations spread over 10 California counties. The Trump administration declared them a disaster Oct. 16 after a direct appeal from California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Since then, FEMA has approved 32 applications for a little more than $200,000.

Neither FEMA nor the Small Business Administration, which processes low-interest loans for disaster survivors, had information on the current number of applicants in Sonoma County.

The Press Democrat reached two people whose homes were destroyed by the Glass fire, one a property owner and one a renter. Both said they were currently working to sort through claims with their private insurance companies and had not applied for FEMA money.

“We’re still kind of in the early stages,” said Sonia Nuss, who watched the fire engulf her house in the St. Francis Acres subdivision the morning of Sept. 28.

FEMA’s pivot to remote inspections should reduce the burden on those who do choose to apply for relief. Here’s how it will work:

Upon application, an affected resident will receive a FEMA registration number. If the person was forced to move out because of the fire, an inspector will phone the survivor to assess the property’s structural damage and livability, a measure that includes smoke damage. (FEMA is making translators and American Sign Language interpreters available.) The inspector will record the damage and pass along a report to others at the agency who will determine eligibility and amount of aid. FEMA expects the calls to take about 30 minutes each.

There are three ways to apply: by using FEMA’s phone app, by completing an online application at disasterassistance.gov or by phoning 800-621-FEMA.

Before COVID, an agency inspector would often call an applicant within three days, said Tiana Suber, a national FEMA spokesperson. For a major event such as these recent fires, it could take two or three weeks. She believes the remote inspections could streamline the process.

“With people working virtually, it might take a week or so, because you don’t have to wait for an inspector physically to come to your home,” Suber said. “It might be a little speedier.”

If the new protocol has benefits, the obvious risk is an easier path to fraud, whether it’s a scheme to gain personal information from survivors or an attempt to overstate fire damage to the government.

FEMA officials think they can deter both forms of crime with a dual verification system. When an inspector calls, he or she will recite the first four digits of the applicant’s registration ID number. The survivor must provide the last four digits.

The federal agency may ask for supporting evidence in the form of photographs or receipts, all submitted online. Fenton noted that FEMA has access to remote sensing data that can help to assess property damage. Suber said the agency is always concerned about fraud, as opposed to honest mistakes, but doesn’t believe the remote inspections are considerably more fraught.

“You must have proof of residence, or ownership,” she said. “Not to say fraud can’t happen. But all the things you need for FEMA, like Social Security number and proof of residence, it would be very hard to commit fraud on that side.”

The remote inspections may end up being part of the 2020 time capsule with other oddities like toilet paper shortages and evening group screams. But it’s hard to imagine FEMA’s presence in California will subside anytime soon, not after more than 4 million acres have burned in the state this year, and with current disaster declarations stretching from the Mexican border (San Diego County) to the Oregon border (Siskiyou County).

“Each year we say it’s unprecedented,” California Office of Emergency Services Director Mark Ghilarducci said on the conference call with Fenton. “And unfortunately, it seems each new year tops the previous one.”

