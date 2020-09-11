FEMA aid center opens in Santa Rosa for Meyers, Walbridge fire survivors

The Federal Emergency Management Agency opened up a local aid center Friday in Sonoma County and highlighted a deadline Saturday for those affected by the Walbridge and Meyers fires and wanting to apply for a type of federal aid.

FEMA’s Mobile Response Intake Center opened at the Sonoma County Office of Education off Airport Boulevard and will remain open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice.

Meanwhile, Saturday is the application deadline to file a Critical Needs Assistance application with FEMA. Critical Needs Assistance includes short-term financial aid and may include longer-term assistance to fill insurance gaps.

Also at the local FEMA center, at 5430 Skylane Boulevard, fire survivors can complete those applications and register for other FEMA assistance, check the status of FEMA applications, find information about programs and agencies that can help speed their recovery, receive answers to questions and find out whether they can still receive assistance if they have insurance.

Fire surivors can register with FEMA in one of three ways: By going online to www.disasterassistance.gov, by downloading the FEMA app to a smartphone or tablet, or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) between 7 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The helpline staff can also answer questions about applications already submitted.

