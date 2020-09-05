FEMA, California offer help to Sonoma County for debris removal and watershed restoration after Walbridge fire

Sonoma County has launched a special team of state and federal experts to help address the erosion and water quality issues created by the Walbridge fire, a 54,940-acre blaze firefighters were still working to fully control.

Planning to mitigate the potentially devastating effects winter rains could have on the burned and barren ridges and delicate waterways, the county has tapped experts from the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Watershed Emergency Response Team to help prepare for winter.

"The team will be deployed to assess the environmental damage caused by the Walbridge Fire and develop a long-term mitigation plan to restore the watershed,“ State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, said. ”We're especially grateful to Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter for his partnership on this important mission.”

The fire was 95% contained as of Saturday morning as officials kept a watchful eye on the blaze, cognizant the heatwave forecast for the weekend might exacerbate conditions in the interior of the fire, where crews were still working to extinguish.

Some critical areas within the interior of the fire’s footprint remained under evacuation warnings, downgraded from evacuation orders. Friday, residents of Mill Creek Road were allowed to return for the first time in more than two weeks, the largest remaining group of people who had been barred from going home.

A small group of residents remained under evacuation orders because of dangerous road conditions: those who live between 17990 and 19500 Sweetwater Springs Road.

Saturday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced the government will provide assistance for debris removal to Sonoma County and five other counties hit by recent fires: Lake, Monterey, Napa, Santa Cruz and Solano.

The Walbridge fire destroyed 159 homes and 138 other structures, such as out buildings or barns, according to Cal Fire. Ten homes and 25 other structures were damaged.

The Walbridge is part of the so-called lightning complex fire that includes the massive 317,909-acre Hennessy fire in Napa, Lake and Solano counties. Across those fires, 1,759 firefighting personnel remained assigned to these fires, as well as 8 helicopters, 39 hand crews, 135 engines and 41 water tenders.

The Hennessey fire was 89% contained Saturday morning.

“Many repopulated areas remain in an evacuation warning,” Cal Fire officials said in a morning press release. “Crews will continue to work to build containment lines and fire suppression repair teams remain active throughout the area.”

In Sonoma County, the watershed task force members will use satellite imagery to assess the condition of the land within the Walbridge fire’s burn scar, officials said.

Winter rainfall is a primary concern for areas where the fire destroyed the natural vegetation that would have filtered water down from upper ridges in the the creeks that eventually flow into the Russian River.

The debris and ash have endangered critical fish habitat in the burn zone, which includes some of the most important spawning habitat for protected coho salmon and steelhead trout.

Scientists estimate that the Walbridge fire imperiled half of the county’s most important habitat for fish, an area from Dry Creek near Lake Sonoma to Austin Creek and the Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Preserve and the many smaller creeks that feed the Russian River.

The task force will also help develop a plan to prevent mud slides and other issues that could further threaten life and property.

“Outside of immediate fire response and supporting those with damaged properties, this is the most important effort we need to recover,” Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore said in a statement.

