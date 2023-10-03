The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct a nationwide test of emergency alerts Wednesday.

The test will be sent to radios, televisions and cellphones around 11:20 a. m. according to a FEMA news release.

The test involves two programs ― Wireless Emergency Alert System (WEA), which goes to wireless phones, and Emergency Alert System (EAS), which issues alerts to broadcast radio and television, cable systems, wireline videos and satellite radio and television.

North Bay residents with phones that are on and within range of a cell tower within 30 minutes of the test’s beginning should receive a message reading, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

Phones set to the Spanish language will display: “ESTA ES UNA PRUEBA del Sistema Nacional de Alerta de Emergencia. No se necesita acción.”

Some providers do not participate in WEA.

The EAS test will play a message for one minute that says, “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

These two tests are conducted every three years.

The drill will be pushed to Oct. 11 if widespread weather or other significant events prevent the Wednesday test.

