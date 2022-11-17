Female sheriff’s deputy sues San Mateo County claiming ‘sexist’ and hostile workplace

REDWOOD CITY — A female San Mateo County sheriff’s deputy is suing her department with claims that male supervisors and commanders fostered a hostile work environment “rife with sex harassment and discrimination” that stymied her advancement, including an allegation she was sexually assaulted by her supervisor in front of several colleagues with no consequences.

Carryn Barker asserts in a lawsuit filed in Superior Court that she has become a decorated sex-crimes detective and the only female SWAT team member in her six-year tenure, but that has not spared her from repeated discrimination, retaliation and intimidation from the predominantly male leadership in the sheriff’s office.

“The main thing she’s seeking here is change,” said Zak Franklin, Barker’s attorney based in Santa Monica. “This is a systemic problem. For too long it’s gotten swept under the rug and there have been no consequences, and a culture of retaliation for victims like Carryn. She wanted to go ahead and make some change.”

The sheriff’s office responded to questions about the lawsuit with a statement saying that the agency has “taken affirmative steps to investigate” Barker’s allegations described in the suit.

“These investigations are ongoing,” the statement reads. “As personnel matters, they are confidential, and the sheriff’s office cannot comment further other than to say these matters are being diligently handled through internal channels.”

In her lawsuit, filed Nov. 9, Barker described the organization as being run by “high ranking men” who “openly engage in sexist behavior at work with encouragement from other senior men at (the sheriff’s office), none of whom face any meaningful repercussion.”

Barker devotes a significant portion of the lawsuit to accusing her sergeant on the SWAT team of harassment, recounting how on several occasions he made sexually aggressive and crude comments to her. The suit claims her colleagues passively approved his behavior by treating it light-heartedly and refusing to intervene even after she asked for support.

She claims that one of the most egregious instances occurred in the summer of 2021, when, after she objected another one of the sergeant’s illicit remarks, he grabbed Barker, “wrestled her to the ground, and pinned her to the floor in front of their colleagues,” then grabbed her buttocks and touched her groin.

“Multiple members of the SWAT team witnessed this behavior,” the lawsuit states, adding that no one stopped it, and even though a team member confirmed the incident in writing, no punishment followed.

Barker also contends in her suit that she was coerced into participating in an internal-affairs investigation against the sergeant. The investigation was not related to her harassment, but rather to suspicions that he leaked embarrassing information to local media about outgoing Sheriff Carlos Bolanos. She alleges that her prior harassment and assault reports, rather than being treated seriously, were being used to punish the sergeant for the leak.

She futher states that after she was made to take part in the investigation, the sheriff’s office took no steps to protect her by ensuring she did not have to work directly with the sergeant, and that she had to take leave from the SWAT team to get away from him in the workplace.

Barker also describes multiple instances of retaliation from other supervisors for her speaking out about her treatment, including being saddled with extra work, unreasonable deadlines, and unusual scrutiny of her requests for time off to care for her mother who suffers from Parkinson’s disease. Eventually, Barker claims, instead of addressing the harassment she was encouraged to change assignments, which she refused to do.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages to compensate Barker for “substantial emotional distress as a result of defendants’ egregious conduct, including anxiety, stress, stress-induced migraines, depression, crying spells, irritability, and difficulty sleeping,” and that in one instance “she had a migraine so intense she nearly went blind.”

Franklin said he could not comment on whether the treatment his client alleges will improve under incoming sheriff-elect Christina Corpus — a captain who defeated Bolanos in the June primary to become the state’s first elected Latina sheriff and the first woman sheriff in the county — but hopes the county and sheriff’s office will accept responsibility.

“We’ll see how the county responds,” Franklin said. “Part of me hopes that the defendants will respond by doing the right thing, trying to make amends, and move forward in the right way.”