Femicides in Mexico: Little progress on longstanding issue

ECATEPEC, Mexico — On a November afternoon, Mónica Citlalli Díaz left home in a sprawling suburb of Mexico’s capital and headed to the school where she’d been teaching English for years. It seemed an ordinary day, but on this one, she never arrived at work.

Her absence was an immediate red flag for family and colleagues. Díaz loved her work and was diligent about showing up. Friends and relatives, aware of the alarming frequency with which women disappear here, papered their city of Ecatepec with flyers featuring her photo.

After four days without any sign of Díaz, 30, they blocked the busy street in front of her school for three hours to demand action from authorities. Two days after the protest, her body was found in the brush alongside a highway.

Women in Mexico state, which wraps around Mexico City on three sides, were already dying at a frightening pace. From January to November, there were 131 femicides — cases of women killed because of their gender. Díaz was the ninth apparent femicide during an 11-day spate of killings in and around Mexico City from late October to early November.

The country saw more than 1,000 femicides last year — second only to Brazil in Latin America — and on average, 10 women or girls are killed daily in Mexico. Mexican officials have recognized the femicide rate and violence against women in general as a major problem for decades, yet little progress is evident in national data.

Experts and advocates say the rampant killings and history of femicide in Mexico can be attributed to deep-rooted cultural machismo, systemic gender inequality and latent domestic violence, as well as a justice system riddled with problems — police officers who won’t take reports about missing women, clumsy or nonexistent investigations, prosecutors and judges who revictimize women.

With so many cases of femicide, most get little attention. But the recent run of killings, paired with the protests from Díaz’s family, put pressure on authorities and garnered headlines across the country.

Three days after Díaz disappeared, Supreme Court President Arturo Zaldívar called for a national protocol for handling femicides and said all homicides of women should be investigated as such. The next day, in response to a question at his daily press conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he agreed — a nationally televised endorsement from the man who sets the country’s daily agenda.

Some states have tried to address the problem by creating prosecutor’s offices for gender crimes. The federal government has declared more than two dozen gender violence alerts since 2015 at the request of civil society groups. The alerts obligate local, state and federal authorities to take coordinated emergency action in specific locations and to address biases in access to justice, prevention and security measures.

In Mexico state, an alert was declared in 2015 -- five years after it was requested -- and it still stands. Additionally, Ecatepec is one of the state’s 11 municipalities operating under that alert. But by authorities’ own admission, gains from the alerts and other measures have been limited.

Like many in Mexico, Díaz’s family has become accustomed to hearing about violence against women around them.

“I saw the cases of femicides on television, and I always said: those poor women, their poor families, their poor children,” Massiel Olvera, Díaz’s older sister, said. “The horrible ways they violate their bodies, the atrocious ways they hurt them, how they leave them.”

Six days after Díaz disappeared, Olvera found herself looking at images of her own sister's body. As photos began circulating of the latest dumped victim, her phone trembled with incoming messages. The face wasn’t visible, but Olvera recognized the pants her sister had been wearing, her shoes, her hands.

“They left her tossed out like a bag of garbage.”

___

In the wake of the killings of hundreds of women and girls in the northern border state of Chihuahua in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Mexico’s lower chamber of Congress formed a special commission to study femicide. Composed of lawmakers, experts and officials from across Mexico, it produced a study in 2006.

It found that despite alarming violence against women nationally, it was nearly impossible to get accurate data showing the scope of the problem. Some states didn’t even provide a gender breakdown of victims.

The study also said the country’s inequality between men and women was the structural cause of gender violence. It noted societal machismo and misogyny, and said frequent citing of poverty, criminal groups and drug trafficking obscured the role of gender inequality and ignored the fact that aggressors were often known to victims.