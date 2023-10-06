Tule elk on Tomales Point in the Point Reyes National Seashore are in the middle the mating season, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Fenced in for long? Point Reyes elk put on seasonal show as question hangs over future of captive herd

JOHN BECK
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 6, 2023, 11:33AM
Rutting season is that magical time of year when bull elk do everything they can — strut, bugle and fight — to win over a harem of healthy mates. And it is well underway at Point Reyes National Seashore.

For thousands of visitors who flock with long-lens cameras and hiking boots, it’s a sight to behold.

Young male tule elks gather to practice jousting during mating season on Tomales Point in the Point Reyes National Seashore, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Choreographed by instinct, the 500-pound males “are essentially battling each other for mating rights with the females,” Seashore wildlife ecologist Dave Press said.

In this hierarchical mating system, drama is half the game. It requires a lot of bravado and posturing to intimidate rival suitors. Sometimes bulls will thrash their massive antlers into the ground and lift up brush they wear almost like a crown. When upstart bachelor bulls approach an alpha bull, looking to poach his harem of cows, the dominant bull will often charge them. When there’s no turning back, they lock antlers and do battle.

“Because of the rut they’re a little goofy, a little skittish.” Tim Kehoe, Point Reyes rancher

If that’s the fury, then there’s the sound.

Their distinctive call — both a come-hither siren beckoning nearby females and a warning signal to other bulls — is enough to raise hairs on the back of the neck. Imagine a hybrid of a shrieking barn owl and a guttural donkey bray, topped off with an almost metallic ring. Like a Tuvan throat singer, the male elk is essentially making two sounds at once, layering a high-pitched whistle over a low-pitched roar. Some have even compared it to the war cry of the Ringwraiths in “The Lord of the Rings.”

Male tule elk bugle loud, high pitched calls to announce their presence to females and males daring to challenge during mating season on Tomales Point in the Point Reyes National Seashore, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

But there’s a chance the annual mating season known as “the rut,” which runs from August into October, may play out on a different stage next year if a new park proposal succeeds in removing the 8-foot fence that has kept the majestic tule elk herd corralled for nearly a half-century.

Without a barrier keeping the elk inside the 2,900-acre reserve at Tomales Point, the northernmost tip of the national seashore, the herd would be allowed to roam freely like two smaller elk herds in the park near Drakes Beach and Limantour.

“I think taking down the fence is such a big step.” Julie Phillips, retired tule elk biologist

It’s the latest twist in a contentious battle pitting some environmental groups intent on seeing a more wilderness-like park against cattle ranchers and park officials who’ve reached hard-won deals to extend historic dairy farms in the seashore.

Politicians and court judges, meanwhile, continue to weigh in with varying opinions.

This summer, park officials announced three possible proposals for a new Tomales Point Area Plan, including a park-recommended proposal to remove the elk fence.

It is the first time since 10 tule elk arrived in Point Reyes in 1978, that the park has endorsed a plan to tear down the fence. Before the Gold Rush of 1849, there were more than 500,000 tule elk in California. But they were hunted to near extinction, prompting a hunting ban in 1873. A year later, a Kern County cattle rancher stumbled upon a pair of tule elk in a marsh before discovering a small herd. By 1895, there were 28 known remaining tule elk.

Tule elk on Tomales Point in the Point Reyes National Seashore, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Conserving a once imperiled California icon

Tule elk are the smallest of the California’s three elk subspecies, and the only one endemic to the state, meaning generally they are found nowhere else.

Though their introduction — or reintroduction — at places like Point Reyes helped them survive into the 21st century, populations of tule elk, like many other wildlife species, could face a dimmer future under the onslaught of climate change.

“Every elk becomes important.” Julie Phillips, retired tule elk biologist

For the Tomales Point herd, said Melanie Gunn, outreach coordinator and spokesperson for the seashore, climate change is “something that was not accounted for in the last management plan in 1998.”

The first warning was the drought of 2013-2015, when more than 200 of the seashore elk died. But it was the drought of 2020-2022, when around half of the Tomales Point herd died — triggering park officials to bring in supplemental water sources for the first time — that finally prompted a new management plan.

Point Reyes National Seashore personnel set up watering stations on Tomales Point for the enclosed tule elk herd there, amid intensifying drought, June, 2021. (Point Reyes National Seashore

Conditions were so dire that elk welfare activists brought hundreds of gallons of water to the Tomales Point reserve in the summers of 2020 and 2021. While the enclosed herd there dropped from 445 in 2019 to 220 in 2021, only minor fluctuations occurred in the populations of the free-roaming herds at Drakes Beach and Limantour.

Another major factor in the fence removal proposal is the 2021 general agreement between Point Reyes National Seashore and the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria — a coalition of Coast Miwok and Southern Pomo groups whose native land includes the Point Reyes area. For the first time, “they are in the room at the decision-making table,” Gunn said.

That ongoing discussion involves “asking their perspective and opinions on what they think we should do moving forward,” she said.

A female tule elk is captured using a net gun fired from a helicopter on the Tomales Bay peninsula in the Point Reyes National Seashore in an attempt to sedate and collect samples from the elk for a study gauging the sustainability of the population in 2001. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

“For example, tule elk are a sacred species to the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria. So, we’re trying to understand from them, what does that mean to them? And with that, what does management of the tule elk herd look like moving forward from their perspective?”

Other options on the table include the current plan that would keep things as they are now and an alternative proposal that includes maintaining the fence and thinning the herd by lethal means if overpopulation occurs.

The new management plan options come after several lawsuits, filed by a coalition of environmental organizations — the Resource Renewal Institute, Center for Biological Diversity, Western Watersheds Project and Animal Legal Defense Fund — that have taken an especially aggressive fight against what they see as harmful private ranching on public lands in the western United States.

With the waves of the Pacific as a backdrop, this view shows the historic ranch of the Kehoe family, foreground, and McClure family, left, in distance, on Point Reyes National Seashore, July, 11, 2004. (Press Democrat File)

They have challenged the park administration’s management of ranching, its renewal of long-term leases with ranchers and the legality of the elk fence, while citing reported violations of the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act and the Wilderness Act.

The fight over Point Reyes asks a fundamental question about the seashore’s future that stretches back to its very beginning.

When the 71,000-acre seashore was created by the Kennedy administration in 1962, Point Reyes ranchers sold their land to the federal government with an agreement to lease the same property at a discounted rate.

Rich Grossi, 77, completes evening chores and closes a gate leading to the cattle pastures at the Historic M Ranch on Point Reyes National Seashore near Inverness, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Ranchers have asked for extended 20-year leases to make long-term investments in farm infrastructure. For now, until pending litigation and mediation is resolved, Point Reyes ranchers are finishing the last year of a two-year lease.

The tussle — over a landscape prized for its scenic beauty, biodiversity, recreational opportunities and farming heritage — has no shortage of stakeholders.

“You never quite know what’s going to happen because of the politics of it.” Inverness resident Bob Lundstrom

A second round of public comments on the new Tomales Point management plan yielded 25,000 comments by the Sept. 25 deadline. After weighing a third round of public comments next spring, the park will finally implement a new plan, likely in August 2024, just as the next rut begins and the bulls go into their crazed state all over again.

This map shows the tule elk reserve and nearby ranches on Tomales Point in the Point Reyes National Seashore. (Dennis Bolt/For The Press Democrat)

Elk animate escalating standoff

On a recent Monday morning, just after dawn, the Tomales Point trail was imprinted with hoof and hiking boot prints. A few hundred feet from the trailhead parking lot, a bull and his harem were quietly grazing on a grassy hillside. A half-mile down the trail, the first telltale sounds of the rut rung out, as a bugling bull paced around his harem in a ravine overlooking White Gulch on Tomales Bay. Making himself known to anyone who will listen, he tried to mount a female, but she darted away. A handful of calves lay in the grass nearby.

Tule elk on Tomales Point in the Point Reyes National Seashore, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

A couple of miles beyond, near a murky pond, more than a dozen bulls were bedded down in a meadow, hardly exerting any energy. Without a nearby harem to compete for, there appeared to be nothing to do, and no need for sparring.

Walking past the pond, Inverness resident Bob Lundstrom remembered previous years when the watering hole was more of a theatrical stage, where bigger bulls would stomp and parade about trying to protect their harems.

“Rarely does it end up in a fight,” he said. “I’ve only seen two and I’ve been coming here 20 years.”

Watching elk at Point Reyes National Seashore

The Tomales Point trailhead is located at the north end of Pierce Point Road in Point Reyes National Seashore, about a 35-min drive from the Bear Valley Visitor Center.

As you drive past Kehoe Dairy and enter the Tule Elk Reserve, roll down car windows and drive slowly to listen for bugling — there can be several herds roaming not far from the road before you get to the Tomales Point trailhead parking lot.

Going early is highly recommended since the trailhead parking lot only holds about 20 cars and can fill before 10 a.m. on busy days.

From the trailhead to the end of Tomales Point is a round-trip 9.5-mile “moderate to strenuous” hike. Wear hiking boots, bring a windbreaker (as it can get very windy and cold on the point) and plenty of water and snacks. Binoculars are highly recommended, as sightseers must stay on the trail.

Don’t miss a self-guided tour and historical placards near the trailhead that describe the early days of Pierce Point Ranch and the introduction of the tule elk.

And remember, the collection of antlers is strictly prohibited and, as a sign reminds, “If you encounter a mountain lion, stand your ground, don’t run.”

But the fight he’s been watching escalate between the environmental groups, park officials and ranchers is harder to predict, he said — whether it’s the push to vanquish private farms from national land, as happened here just a few years ago in a bitter dispute that saw off the Drakes Bay Oyster Co., or to simply rewild by removing the elk fence.

Drakes Bay Oyster Farm owner Kevin Lunny, left, consoles his sister, oyster farm manager Ginny Lunny Cummings, after U.S. Interior Secretary Ken Salazar said he will shut down the oyster farm at Point Reyes National Seashore, designating the site as a wilderness area Thursday, Nov. 29, 2012. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

“You never quite know what’s going to happen because of the politics of it,” said Lundstrom, who is concerned about the effects of ranching on water quality and erosion.

Politicians representing the area, from the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a champion of public land conservation, to Rep. Jared Huffman, an environmental attorney by trade, have been careful to recognize ranchers’ historic stake in the area.

But tribal ties stretch back far longer, and evolving ideas about the use and need for public land as refuge — for people and wildlife — could hold more sway in the years ahead.

A big unknown for ranchers

On this morning, however, the most heated elk action occurred outside the reserve, about a mile east of the elk fence on neighboring Kehoe Dairy property within the seashore. A bachelor bull trotting along Pierce Point Road easily bounded over the 4-foot cattle fence and transitioned into a kind of awkward stalk. Less than stealthy, he approached a larger bull and his harem of cows and calves.

Tule elk on Tomales Point in the Point Reyes National Seashore, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

The alpha bull soon spotted him, leaning down and scraping his rack of antlers on the ground a few times before lifting his head high and bugling loudly. It was a caution, warning the bachelor bull to stay away.

The harem then started to move, briskly, disappearing over a hill, with their bull following slowly, turning around every few steps to face his challenger, who skirted the perimeter. They eventually vanished over a hill, not far from the Kehoe Dairy barns.

Over the years, Tim Kehoe has seen plenty of elk wander onto his property, either through holes in the fence or possibly across the cattle guard, he said. He’s aware of around 15 elk on his property at the moment.

“Because of the rut they’re a little goofy, a little skittish,” Kehoe said.

A third-generation Point Reyes rancher, he runs the organic dairy with his brothers Tom and Mike. They’re still recovering from recent drought years when they ran out of water and had to pay to haul in thousands of gallons, sometimes six months in a row. Adding to that, feed prices were higher than ever.

The wire fence that separates his 1,000-acre leased spread from the elk reserve runs roughly two miles across the peninsula from the ocean to Tomales Bay.

“You take the fence down and how many elk will start going into the pastoral area?” Kehoe wondered. “That’s the question we’ve asked the park: ‘So how are you going to manage that?’ And they have no answer to what they’re going to do when this goes down the road.”

Tule elk on Tomales Point in the Point Reyes National Seashore, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

He estimated it might take two to five years for the enclosed elk to fully migrate off the point, depending on the weather and any return of drought. But, when it does happen, “this could be the nail in the coffin” for farming, he said.

His main concern is competition between cattle and elk for forage and water. Up against the elk fence are 80 acres of Kehoe silage fields that account for two thirds of the feed for his cows. A pond and a reservoir supply all the water. The roaming elk on his property are drinking out of water troughs placed for the cattle. “If you start getting a few hundred elk over there, that will be impacted big time,” he said.

He’s supporting the alternative proposal, which keeps the fence in place and requires tighter management of the herd.

Picturing a fenceless future

Julie Phillips, a retired tule elk biologist, who has studied herds for more than 30 years around the state, looks forward to a day when all the elk in Point Reyes can roam freely.

“I think taking down the fence is such a big step,” she said. In the last few years, she’s joined the fight with wildlife activists in Point Reyes.

“I think what’s really embarrassing for all of us is this is a national park, and these are some of the most protected lands on Earth,” she said. “There’s been that pressure, in looking at the mission of a national park — and this violates the mission.”

Statewide, tule elk number about 5,600 in California, but Phillips thinks there should be far more — up to about 122,000 if you consider available habitat and a simple 14% growth rate based on predation, disease and other factors, she said.

“And Point Reyes should have around 2,600 tule elk with a simple growth rate, and there’s only maybe 591?,” she said. “Something is happening behind the scenes.”

This male tule elk smells the scent of the female to see if she is in estrus and ready for mating on Tomales Point in the Point Reyes National Seashore, Monday, September 18, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

What worries her the most is the genetic health of the Point Reyes elk.

“Captive herds are really concerning,” she said. “You want to have free-roaming herds. They lost a lot of gene alleles when they went through that population bottleneck and it went down to 20 (elk remaining in the 1800s). They lost that genetic diversity. Now, can they adapt to changes in the environment with climate change? That’s the question. Every elk becomes important.”

A male tule elk tries to scratch an itch on Tomales Point in the Point Reyes National Seashore, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

If the fence were removed today, Point Reyes wildlife ecologist Dave Press said he imagines “there would be elk outside of that reserve pretty readily.” But based on radio collar studies over the years, he predicted many will likely stay near their historic home ranges, whether it’s at White Gulch or the Plateau — a flat spot along the Tomales Point trail — or other spots within the reserve.

“I don’t know if they would really start filtering throughout the whole park,” Press said. “That’s just the big unknown.”

