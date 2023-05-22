A “fender bender” sparked a fight that escalated to a shooting during a Santa Rosa sideshow last year, the victim testified Monday.

Jersain Lezame said he was shot twice after trying to defend a friend during the illegal event at Sebastopol Road and West Avenue on May 5, 2022.

“I just heard the shot and I fell to the floor,” he said.

Lezame testified during the preliminary hearing of defendants Tiari Thompson and Juan Gutierrez, who may learn whether they will stand trial.

Investigators say Thompson shot Lezame and Gutierrez kicked him before fleeing.

Thompson is charged with attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic gun and assault. Gutierrez faces charges of assault with a semiautomatic weapon, assault and being an accessory.

A packed courtroom of about 40 people watched as the prosecution played a 13-second video of the shooting that occurred in the middle of a large crowd.

Sideshows are dangerous, non-sanctioned vehicle demonstrations where drivers perform various tricks, like doughnuts and figure eights, in proximity to a crowd.

They gained notoriety in Santa Rosa over the past two or three years and the shooting on May 5, 2022 is among the most significant cases to arise from the illegal events.

Santa Rosa police reported 750 people and 200 vehicles were present during the event.

Lezame said a friend, only identified in court as Carlos, was spinning out in a Chevrolet Silverado when he struck Gutierrez’s Lexus.

The Lexus’ occupants approached the pickup and Lezame said he stepped in to defend his friend after hearing someone from the Lexus say, “Let’s get them.”

During cross-examination, he added he was the only one fighting and the Chevrolet’s occupants weren’t involved.

“I was on my own,” he said, adding he just “started swinging.”

In its cross-examination, the defense argued Lezame didn’t know the defendants.

Thompson’s attorney, Gabriel Quinnan, said, “The truth is, you didn’t even see Mr. Thompson that night.”

“Yes,” Lezame answered.

Gutierrez’s attorney, Marty Woods, asked, “Is it fair to say you did not see Juan kick you that day?”

“Yes,” Lezame answered.

The victim testified police presented him with a photo lineup while he was hospitalized after the shooting and he wasn’t able to positively identify the shooter.

He conceded he got second-hand confirmation from friends and family.

Police publicly identified Thompson as a suspect June 13 and circulated photos of him, including one that was taken at his high school graduation.

Accompanied by his attorney and family, he surrendered to authorities a day later and remains in custody without bail.

In a motion opposing the defense’s request to reduce bail last year, the prosecution stated the shooting was preceded by a fight involving the victim and another man.

During the fight, the victim was approached by two other men believed to be Gutierrez and Thompson.

Gutierrez kicked the victim in the head before Thompson shot him twice, according to court documents.

The victim suffered “extreme internal damage,” including a lost kidney, damaged liver and a bullet remains lodged in his body, court records show.

Gutierrez was arrested May 11, 2022, on suspicion of assault. Investigators interviewed him and the other man involved in the fight before they identified Thompson as a suspect.

Following his arrest, Thompson got a wave of support from friends, family, former employers and coaches vouching for his contributions to the community.

While arguing for reduced bail, the defense submitted 17 testimonials emphasizing his good character.

Thompson’s attorney stressed he had no criminal record and cooperated when surrendering to police.

