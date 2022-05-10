Fentanyl discovered at home after unresponsive toddler dies

Santa Rosa police are investigating whether fentanyl exposure played a role in the death of a 15-month-old girl who died Monday morning.

Just after 10:30 a.m., her parents discovered she was unresponsive and called authorities to their home in the 800 block of Sonoma Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The child, who had not been breathing, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Her name has not been released.

Officers discovered suspected fentanyl in the area where the child was discovered, according to the Police Department. Detectives from its domestic violence/sexual assault, violent crimes and narcotic teams were called in.

They discovered packaged and unpackaged fentanyl and paraphernalia in “numerous parts of the primary bedroom, including in the bed the toddler shared with her parents,” police said.

The parents are identified as Santa Rosa residents Evan Frostick, 26, and Madison Bernard, 23. Both were arrested on suspicion of cruelty to a child likely to produce great bodily injury or death.

No other children were present.

An autopsy will be performed this week and additional charges are pending, Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

This is a developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi