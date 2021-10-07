Fentanyl found outside Petaluma library prompts warning from police

Petaluma police are urging people to keep children and pets away from litter after an officer found pieces of foil that had traces of fentanyl on them outside of a library.

The officer found the foil while on foot patrol near the library on Fairgrounds Drive, the Petaluma Police Department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. It contained black-tar heroin laced with fentanyl.

“As fentanyl is lethal in very, very small doses, please remind your children not to pick up trash and keep all pets away from this type of debris,” the department said.

Police said anyone who finds drug paraphernalia in Petaluma can report it to the police department at 707-778-4372.

Fentanyl-related overdose deaths have skyrocketed in Sonoma County over the past five years, according to data from the county Coroner Unit.

In 2020, the number of local overdose deaths involving fentanyl more than doubled over the previous year. The data show that 80 people died in 2020 of overdoses involving fentanyl and other substances. There were an additional 29 overdose deaths that year in which fentanyl was the only drug detected.

Data from the California Opioid Overdose Surveillance Dashboard show Sonoma County had the third-highest rate of fentanyl overdose-related deaths per capita in California in 2019. San Francisco County ranked No. 1 that year and Mendocino County ranked No. 2.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.