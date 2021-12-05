Few safeguards, little oversight protect students in elite private schools like Sonoma Academy

For nearly two decades, child sexual abuse and misconduct went unaddressed at Sonoma Academy, a prestigious Santa Rosa private school with virtually no official regulatory structure beyond the school’s board of trustees to enforce student safety.

During that time, the board reportedly received little or no notification about complaints made to the head of school and other administrators involving sexual harassment and abuse of female students by three different staff members.

The limited oversight and sparse documentation at Sonoma Academy stands in contrast to a framework of policies and procedures mandated at public schools — or any school that receives federal funding — by Title IX, the federal law aimed at protecting students against discrimination and sexual harassment.

But unlike those schools, which are required to have transparent policies against sexual harassment, Sonoma Academy appeared not to have a “promulgated” staff code of conduct until 2014, according to investigators hired by the school.

The revelations of institutional failure at Sonoma Academy are the latest in a growing list of scandals at private, public and parochial schools. They include sexual misconduct by faculty, staff and students spanning 40 years at Thacher School in Ojai Valley in Southern California; a report of violent ritual hazing at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana that left a football player with brain injury; and reports of child sexual abuse at Hanna Boys Center in Sonoma that implicate both the center’s former executive director and a former clinical director.

Though such scandals can occur at both private and public schools, there is the potential for more accountability and oversight at public institutions, said Dan Beck, a Santa Rosa attorney with experience representing survivors of child sex abuse.

“It just brings a public awareness, and the more the public is aware the more, possibly, voices of the survivors will be heard,” said Beck, who represented sexual abuse survivors in claims against Hanna Boys Center.

To be sure, Beck said, there are “good people” at both private and public schools who would speak out about misconduct, but in many cases those voices are silenced by powerful interests. He pointed out that many times at private schools, parochial schools or religious affiliated organizations like Hanna Boys Center, there are people “who care” deeply about such complaints and the harm involved for students.

But too often they are ignored when they try to bring misconduct to light, he said.

“That is so clear for a multitude of reasons, primarily that deal with money, contributions and prestige, etc.,” Beck said, adding that “the more public awareness there is, the more chances there are that deference will be made to the good voices.”

Last week, the latest accounting of the sex abuse and misconduct at Sonoma Academy was made public when the school released the results of an investigation by New York law firm Debevoise and Plimpton, which was launched after The Press Democrat reported in June on allegations of inappropriate behavior by a former teacher at the school.

The law firm’s investigators found Marco Morrone, who taught humanities and martial arts at the school, had behaved in a sexually charged way toward female students, including harassment and grooming, that affected at least 34 students over his 18-year tenure.

Morrone, according to the report, had sex with at least one of those girls after she graduated. He was fired by the current head of school, Tucker Foehl, in the fall of 2020, following an earlier investigation spurred by a group of women who went public with their accounts of his misconduct in the Press Democrat investigation.

The Debevoise report also disclosed abuse by two other former staff members: Shannon Rake, the assistant girls soccer coach at Sonoma Academy in 2002 and 2003, and Adrian Belic, an Oscar-nominated filmmaker who taught a single course in 2004. In the report, Rake was accused of sexually abusing one student, and Belic was accused of sexually abusing two.

The report detailed multiple instances in which administrators should have further investigated reports concerning staff behavior, or should have offered support to students known to be victims of sexual abuse or harassment.

In none of those cases, investigators found, did top administrators relay reports to law enforcement, as required under California law, or inform the Sonoma Academy board.

In the aftermath of the revelations, the Santa Rosa Police Department confirmed it is investigating alleged child sex abuse at Sonoma Academy. The former head of school issued an apology, and the longtime assistant head of school resigned.