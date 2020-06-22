Subscribe

Fifth Sonoma County resident dies from coronavirus

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 21, 2020, 11:19PM
Updated 40 minutes ago

A fifth Sonoma County resident has died from complications of the coronavirus, county officials said Sunday night.

The fatality related to the infectious disease is the first here since May 11. The earlier three virus-related deaths were on May 3, April 10 and March 20.

Rohish Lal, a spokesman for the county Department of Health Services, confirmed the latest death from COVID-19 occurred Sunday but had no other information.

County Supervisor Shirlee Zane said the individual died at a skilled nursing center, but she didn’t know which one.

Along with the fifth death, the county website also showed 32 more cases Sunday, marking the highest single-day case total since the pandemic began in March. The previous high-water mark, 30 cases, occurred a little more than a week ago on June 13. There were 18 new infections on Saturday.

As of Sunday night, the county has 885 total COVID-19 infections, and 514 people have recovered.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine