‘Not such a bad little tree’: More than 50 years later, Charlie Brown’s forlorn fir perseveres

When you think of the great American Christmas tree, it may be one of the giants outside Rockefeller Center in New York City or Capitol Hill in Washington that pops into your head. These are towering, majestic specimens, wreathed in light and color — organic monuments to prosperity.

In truth, the most famous Christmas tree in American culture is just a couple feet tall, misshapen and sparse. It debuted in 1965, in a 30-minute animated special called, “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

As the story goes, underwhelmed CBS executives assumed they had a flop on their hands after their initial viewing of the film. They should have known better. What child hasn’t at some time identified with that neglected and lonely tree? Who wouldn’t want to nurture it?

“I never thought it was such a bad little tree,” Linus says to the rest of the Peanuts gang as he wraps his blanket around the fragile trunk.

“It’s not bad at all, really. Maybe it just needs a little love.”

That tree, like many creative endeavors, was a collaboration between TV producer Sam Mendelson and Charles “Sparky” Schulz, the legendary cartoonist who by then was making his home in Sebastopol.

It was Mendelson who pounced on an ad executive’s suggestion and approached Schulz about making a Peanuts holiday special. And it was Mendelson who suggested, at one of their earliest brainstorming sessions at Schulz’s house, the show should prominently feature a tree.

“On the previous Christmas,” Mendelson explained in the book, “A Charlie Brown Christmas: The Making of a Tradition,” “my wife and I had read Hans Christian Andersen’s ‘The Fir Tree’ to our kids, and I thought that we might do something involving a tree.

“Sparky immediately seized on that idea and said, ‘We need a Charlie Brown-like tree.’”

Andersen’s 1845 story is a doleful morality tale about a forest fir who takes no joy from the warming sun, because all he cares about is growing big enough to be selected for display in a villager’s home. The fir gets his wish but ends up extremely remorseful, not to mention chopped into little pieces and burned up.

In Schulz’s hands, the Christmas tree was transformed into a plucky character. The evergreen that the cartoon’s round-headed protagonist selects from a lot, surrounded as it is by shiny aluminum knockoffs that echo hollow when you rap on them, is a frail underdog trying to maintain dignity in a mocking world.

It is indeed a Charlie Brown-like tree.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” will make its 2021 broadcast appearance on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m. on PBS and PBS Kids. If you don’t have Apple TV+, that will be your one fleeting chance to see a mid-1960s production that could never be made today.

It isn’t just the overt Christian message that Schulz fought for — a theme carried by the special’s most famous scene, in which young Linus recites the Gospel of Luke’s annunciation to the shepherds. It’s the quiet restraint of Schulz’s story, Bill Melendez’s animation and the jazzy tracks of the Vince Guaraldi Trio.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” is a children’s show with pauses and melancholy silences. Much of it takes place in the hush of darkness, befitting a holiday that lands on one of the year’s shortest days.

The star, Charlie Brown, isn’t just subdued. He so openly depressed that he hires an unlicensed psychiatrist working from a wooden stand. Charlie’s state is familiar to anyone who has suffered from depression; he not only feels low, he feels guilty for feeling low, because everyone around him seems to be so joyous.

His problem is that he’s repulsed by the shallow consumerism of the modern American Christmas, epitomized by those metal trees. So he opts for the spindly little real one, with its drooping branches and needles so dry they fall to the ground with a Vince Guaraldi piano tinkle every time someone moves it.

Predictably, the gang lambasts Charlie Brown for his choice, and he eventually trudges off dejected. Redemption finally arrives when the other neighborhood characters drop their pretensions and transform the scrawny tree into (miraculously?) a thing of conventional beauty.

The message was delivered so powerfully that many credit the half-hour special for hastening the end of the aluminum Christmas tree craze. The shiny wonders were out of style by 1967, just two years later.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” has been much more enduring. More than a half-century later, it remains a holiday favorite, the longest-running animated special in history.

And the tree lives on, too.

It appeared in two stamps issued by the U.S. Postal Service in 2015, and annually in the Charles M. Schulz Museum’s Christmas tree display in Santa Rosa. Staff installed it in the lobby there Tuesday — brightly painted, triangular wood sculptures framing one small plant in the foreground, perfect for toddler photo opportunities.