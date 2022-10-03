But it lacked both the investigative powers, staffing and budget needed to hold the Sheriff’s Office accountable, supporters say. Measure P, which sprang from a yearslong grassroots campaign, sought to address both shortcomings.

It won nearly 65% of the vote despite opposition from Sheriff Mark Essick, the two Sheriff’s Office unions and allied interest groups, including the Sonoma County Farm Bureau.

Now, members of the public advisory council formed to work the agency’s director and staff say those greater investigative powers have been stripped away by the county’s deals with the sheriff’s unions.

The council’s Aug. 2 letter to the Board of Supervisors outlines its concerns.

Measure P was supposed to allow the watchdog agency to investigate whistleblower complaints. Under the existing agreements, any complaints must be forwarded to the Sheriff’s Office, which could discourage staff from filing complaints, the council said.

The agency also cannot conduct on-duty death investigations until the Sheriff’s Office has completed an investigation. Measure P would have allowed the office to launch independent investigations concurrently, the council said

The agency’s director may request access to Sheriff’s Office files during an investigation, but the law enforcement agency is not required to comply. Measure P directed both parties to cooperate, the council said.

“The county has done a grave disservice to the voters, to the communities most impacted by the Sheriff’s Department, and to IOLERO,” read the letter, signed by Zelig and Lorena Barrera, the vice chair.

But according to Bolanos, the county’s hired attorney, the agreements sought only to clarify how Measure P would be implemented — allowing the unions their rightful say in workplace conditions, a step they said should have come before the ballot measure went to voters.

“Measure P established authority for IOLERO to act as an investigative agency … but the ordinance does not address the procedure for how that authority would be exercised,” Bolanos said.

Bolanos further contended that the agreements restored the authority — including greater investigative powers — that the state labor board rejected in 2021.

“That was really the point, the objective for the county,” Bolanos said. “To not be subject to litigation and to get those provisions into effect so the will of the voters could be realized.”

However, Allyssa Victory, an ACLU of Nothern California attorney, disagreed that the disputed powers granted by Measure P remain in place under the agreements struck by the county and unions. She’s urging county leaders to look into a new agreement.

“Contract negotiations are really just a matter of both sides being willing to come back to the table,” she said.

County eyes path forward

The tug of war over the oversight office’s powers comes at a time of transition in its leadership.

Its new director, John Alden, a former prosecutor, started his job Sept. 6.

Bratton, the county administrator, said county staff are bringing Alden “up to speed.”

“I am hopeful that we will be in a position by the end of next week to provide clarification on the issues raised by the CAC’s letter,” Bratton said in an email.

Alden, the third person appointed by supervisors to lead the agency since its formation, said in an interview that conversations to resolve questions about Measure P were in the early stages and no formal meetings have taken place.

For now, Alden said he’s keeping tabs on what the community wants and any direction that comes from the Board of Supervisors.

“From talking to them, I understand many in the public aren’t happy and we’re thinking carefully about what we can do to meet public expectations,” Alden said.

He would not comment on how he thinks the dispute should be resolved.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said the county never intended to “weaken or undermine” the measure, but thinks the county should sit down with the labor groups again to discuss concerns that the watchdog office’s investigative abilities have been hobbled.

Hopkins said she thinks the agency should be able to conduct a parallel investigation instead of waiting for the Sheriff’s Office to finish, providing it does not interfere with a criminal investigation. But she added she needs to learn more.

“I definitely think that it is worthy of further conversation,” Hopkins said.

Civil rights attorney Izaak Schwaiger, who represents Pelaez-Chavez’s family in a forthcoming wrongful death lawsuit, said full implementation of Measure P’s authority would have opened a different perspective on the case.

That said, he’s doubtful the Sheriff’s Office would have cooperated with the oversight agency.

“Frankly, we didn’t see a lot of — how should I say — we didn’t see the Sheriff’s Office listening to anything IOLERO ever said,” Schwaiger said.

In a recent interview, Essick, the outgoing sheriff, said he’d followed the current protocols for informing and involving the watchdog office with the Peleaz-Chavez shooting case.

“Under the agreement, he (the IOLERO director) is permitted to call, speak with the investigators and get verbal updates on what’s going on,” Essick said.

The director also would be entitled to sit in on interviews conducted by investigators in the case, but only as a monitor, Essick added.

“I’m pretty sure he has the authority to do that,” he said.

Hopkins said she understands the frustration felt by oversight advocates.

“I would say that I share their frustration,” Hopkins said. “And I look forward to ensuring that we fully implement Measure P.”

On Sept. 23, the labor board notified the county and two Sheriff’s Office unions that it would be reviewing the original complaints regarding Measure P and requested supplemental briefs.

Those are due by Oct. 24.

Gore stressed the county was committed to settling the different legal interpretations of Measure P.

But more lawsuits, he added, “might be what happens.”

