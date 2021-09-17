Fight over parking space leads to Santa Rosa stabbing

A Santa Rosa man is accused of stabbing another man after the pair got into a fight over a parking space Thursday evening, police said.

Dillon Williams, 29, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the altercation near Seventh and Wilson streets, according to the Santa Rosa police.

The victim, whose name wasn’t released, has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene at 5:05 p.m. Thursday. They found the victim “lying on the sidewalk and bleeding profusely from a stab wound to his stomach,” according to the Police Department.

Williams, who was found nearby, was placed under arrest. He was detained at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility in Santa Rosa.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident report it by calling, (707) 543-3590.

