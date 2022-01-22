Firefighters put out 5-acre winter wildfire on Geyser Peak

Firefighters extinguished a 5-acre winter wildfire that ignited early Saturday morning on wind-whipped Geyser Peak above the Alexander Valley, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze was first reported at 1:43 a.m. burning near the radio towers on top of Geyser Peak.

Despite the National Weather Service reporting gusts above 90 mph at the highest points in the region, firefighters were able to put out the blaze by daylight hours.

The area has received over a dozen inches of rain this winter and was under a coating of snow just a month ago.

Fire officials said early Saturday morning that no structures were damaged in the blaze. It did not appear that any power lines or equipment in the area had been damaged by the wind or flames, according to Cal Fire dispatchers.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At least five engines and three water tenders responded to the blaze. Firefighters were mopping up the site as a daylight broke Saturday morning.

