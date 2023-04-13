The Sonoma Developmental Center has a history that spans over 130 years, and one local man hopes to capture its story in a 50-minute documentary.

Lucas Lackner, resident of Eldridge, has been making films since the ‘80s, and after moving to the area, he became fascinated with the state-owned property and its storied history. As a self-described environmentalist, he roamed the grounds and delighted in its natural surroundings.

“I’ve walked it from end to end and I’m completely in love with the property,” Lackner said.

He is currently trying to raise $12,500 to produce a trailer for his project, but is struggling after three weeks of launching a GoFundMe.

A few months ago, Lackner was exploring the property with his son, Hadrien. It was a rainy and gloomy day, which made for a particularly “moody” atmosphere. Hadrien, also a filmmaker, said he could sense bad things had happened at the property.

After they returned home, Hadrien began researching the property, and the dark pieces of its past were easily revealed with a quick Google search — stories of forced sterilization and patient abuse. Lackner wanted to memorialize the history, good and bad.

Throughout his career as a filmmaker, Lackner has documented the migrations of gray wales, and was the associate producer on the documentary “Manufactured Landscapes” about acclaimed photographer Edward Burtynsky, which won awards at the 2006 Toronto Film Festival.

He called Frazer Bradshaw, and Oakland-based film director and colleague, and pitched his idea.

“I want to make a documentary that doesn’t alienate anyone, but I do want to bring up the past and some of the darker elements,” Lackner said. “I think it’s important to educate the local populous and the larger population about what went on here.”

He plans to interview past employees, relatives of clients, members of the Glen Ellen Historical Society and administrators of the Sonoma Developmental Center for the documentary.

Lackner is not going to interview former clients of the facility, he will instead rely on archival footage obtained through the University of California archives and the Glen Ellen Historical Society.

He named Teresa Murphy, who lives in Glen Ellen and worked at the developmental center from 1979-2012, as a primary source of information, as well as the historical society. He also mentioned that many of his neighbors in Eldridge worked at SDC, and he plans to tell their stories as well.

He hopes to cover the hospital’s founding in 1891, and to share the history of the Indigenous tribes that inhabited the land before the state’s takeover.

The documentary will also focus on the redevelopment plans underway at SDC, which Lackner is largely against.

Last week, the the California Department of General Services named The Grupe Company and Rogal & Partners as the firms that will lead the $100 million redevelop project, which includes more than 600 housing units, retail spaces and a hotel.

The project can’t takeoff until funding is raised, Lackner said. He hopes after raising the initial $12,500 for the trailer, he will garner more financial support to complete the film. The donation page has been up for three weeks, and the project has raised only $500.

“If we can’t put together the money for the trailer, it feels very daunting to put together $60,000,” Lackner said, the total amount needed for the project.

“This current round of funding will pay for our professional crew, the finest video equipment, insurance, transportation, lodging, direction, production, editing, music, lighting, sound and cinematography to create a finished short film covering the basic concepts, subjects and salient issues involved, and to serve as a demonstration of the quality and commercial viability of the larger project to come,” Lackner wrote on the GoFundMe page.

He hopes to keep the project short so it might appeal to PBS, or other networks that show hour-long documentaries.

Those interested in contributing can visit gofundme.com and search for “The Sonoma Developmental Center Documentary.”

