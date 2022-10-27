In recognition of Saving Senior Dogs Week, Oct. 24 — 31, Lily’s Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary hosted country music star Tyler Rich Thursday prior to his appearance at the Mystic Theater in Petaluma.

Lily’s Legacy started a nationwide awareness campaign in 2019 on behalf of older dogs needing homes. Rich hosts a program called Rich Rescues that showcases places such as Lily’s and their rescue dogs. Senior dogs are less likely to be rescued or adopted from shelters and more likely to be euthanized, according to the organization savingseniordogsusa.org of which Lily’s is a member.

