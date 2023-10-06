The popular Finley Aquatic Center in Santa Rosa will close beginning Nov. 3 for a major makeover project that will last through spring 2024.

Renovations to the city-owned facility will include the addition of a spray ground, splash pad and new mechanical room, according to the city. The pool also will be re-plastered during the project, as well as upgrades being made to landscaping and the pool deck.

On Sept. 12, the Santa Rosa City Council approved a $5.3 million contract with Windsor-based Waterworks Industries Inc. to take on the project.

The aquatic center’s wading pool will be demolished to make room for the more modern spray ground, along with expanded picnic areas and changes to the pool deck to make it more accessible to those with disabilities, according to the city.

The new spray ground will feature dripping palm trees, water cannons, deck sprayers, a super soaker, spraying arches and more, according to the city’s website.

While the aquatic center is closed, the city’s Ridgway Swim Center will offer an enhanced schedule of lap swimming and water fitness classes. The schedule may be found online at srcity.org/700/Lap-Swim and www.srcity.org/741/Water-Fitness.

More information on the project is available at srcity.org/3671/Finley-Aquatic-Center.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.