Finley park tennis courts closed after vandals strike

The tennis courts at Finley Community Park in Santa Rosa will be closed through the weekend after vandals poured plastic bottles of oil or lubricant onto them on Saturday.

A notice posted on Twitter by the city about 11 a.m. said the courts were closed “at least the rest of the weekend.”

Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Matt North said officers responded to a call from the city about the vandalism Saturday morning. There are no suspects yet, he said.

“I expect someone from Recreation and Parks will be over to clean it up after the weekend,” North said.

