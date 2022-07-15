Fire at Cloverdale sawmill burns debris pile, logs

A fire at a Cloverdale sawmill early Friday burned a debris pile and stack of logs, according to authorities

The blaze at the Redwood Empire Sawmill on McCray Road was reported to 911 by a passerby who saw a huge column of smoke at 1:15 a.m., according to Cloverdale Fire Protection District Captain Kevin Sauder.

By the time fire crews arrived, a 100-by-200-foot section of bark debris was in flames, as well as a stack of logs 15-feet high, Sauder said.

No one was inside the mill when the fire broke out, according to officials.

The log blaze was extinguished around 5 a.m.

"The damage is pretty negligible,“ said Bill Highsmith, the sawmill’s general manager.

Most of the logs will still be salvageable, he said. The sawmill is monitoring and mopping up the debris pile with its own fire crew, he said.

Cloverdale got help fighting the fire from Cal Fire, Sonoma County Fire District as well as Geyserville, Healdsburg, Santa Rosa and Hopland fire departments.

“It was a well-rounded effort from a lot of different agencies,” Sauder said. “We’re grateful for all the help of neighboring agencies.”

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

