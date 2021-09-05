Fire at Petaluma senior apartment complex leaves 1 unit uninhabitable

Residents had to be evacuated from a two-story senior apartment building in Petaluma early Saturday after a small, smoldering fire was discovered.

The Petaluma Fire Department arrived to find residents leaving a building in the Valley Orchards Retirement Community on East Washington Street near Garfield Drive. After a quick investigation, crew members found the fire in the wall and ceiling area outside one of the apartments, along with smoke in the hallway, Battalion Chief Kevin Weaver said in a news release.

Ten to 12 residents in the immediate area of the fire on the second floor were evacuated with the help of the Petaluma Police Department. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, Weaver said.

The Petaluma Building Department ruled an apartment near the fire uninhabitable as a result of structural and smoke damage. Other residents were cleared to return to their apartments.

Damage was estimated at $15,000, and the cause is under investigation, according to the release.

One firefighter was treated for fatigue and weakness and was taken to a local hospital emergency room. He was released a short time later, Weaver said.

The Rancho Adobe Fire Department was among first arriving fire units.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.