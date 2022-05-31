Subscribe

Fire at Rohnert Park apartment building displaces two sets of residents

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 30, 2022, 5:43PM
Updated 2 hours ago

A fire in an apartment building on the 5000 block of Country Club Drive in Rohnert Park on Monday is believed to have left two sets of residents without access to their living spaces.

A Santa Rosa Fire Department ladder truck was dispatched to the scene at 1:43 p.m., an SRFD captain confirmed. Firefighters from Rohnert Park, Sonoma County Fire District and Rancho Adobe Fire District also responded to the alarm.

It was a fairly small fire in a wall between two apartments, SRFD said, but it spread through the void in the wall and made it to the roof, where the construction materials and design made it hard to quickly extinguish.

The residents’ property was fully salvaged, the SRFD captain said, but there was extensive damage to the building. The fire agencies contacted the Red Cross to help with temporarily housing those displaced.

― Phil Barber

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette