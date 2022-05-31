Fire at Rohnert Park apartment building displaces two sets of residents

A fire in an apartment building on the 5000 block of Country Club Drive in Rohnert Park on Monday is believed to have left two sets of residents without access to their living spaces.

A Santa Rosa Fire Department ladder truck was dispatched to the scene at 1:43 p.m., an SRFD captain confirmed. Firefighters from Rohnert Park, Sonoma County Fire District and Rancho Adobe Fire District also responded to the alarm.

It was a fairly small fire in a wall between two apartments, SRFD said, but it spread through the void in the wall and made it to the roof, where the construction materials and design made it hard to quickly extinguish.

Apartment fire at Country Club Drive Drive in Rohnert Park. pic.twitter.com/mfHC3DzhgU — Christopher Chung (@cchungphoto) May 30, 2022

The residents’ property was fully salvaged, the SRFD captain said, but there was extensive damage to the building. The fire agencies contacted the Red Cross to help with temporarily housing those displaced.

― Phil Barber