Fire at Santa Rosa Burger King pinpointed as electrical

A fire that closed a Santa Rosa Burger King indefinitely was caused by an electrical issue, a fire official said Friday.

Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins said investigation so far shows the fire started in an empty space between an attic and the ceiling in the air conditioning system of the Stony Point Road restaurant. Some investigation will continue.

The fire broke out about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, causing as much as $200,000 in damage and closing the restaurant indefinitely, fire officials said.

Responding fire crews found smoke coming from the roof and the blaze burning through the building’s attic and ventilation system. They cut openings in the roof to release smoke and heat.

Workers and customers were evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

