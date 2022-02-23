Fire at Santa Rosa Rite Aid causes $200,000 in damage

A fire that started outside of a drugstore in west Santa Rosa early Wednesday spread to the inside of the business and caused an estimated $200,000 in damage, fire officials said.

The blaze outside the Rite Aid at 955 Stony Point Road was reported shortly after midnight. The business was closed when the fire started and nobody was inside the building, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.741864&lat=38.4262842&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

When firefighters arrived, they found a pile of wood pallets and other debris burning up against a back corner of the building, according to a report from fire officials. The blaze had shattered some of the building’s windows and glass doors and was spreading into a storage area in the back of the store. It had also spread to a nearby wooden structure that enclosed dumpsters outside the building, according to the report.

As firefighters began working on the blaze, the building’s gas meter failed from the heat, triggering an “intense natural gas fire,” the report said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lTntqH-O5rA">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Firefighters switched the gas off, which ended the gas fire, and put out the blaze both inside and outside the building.

A sprinkler system inside the building that turned on during the fire helped tamp down the flames, according to the report.

“The entirety of the store was filled with smoke and firefighters used smoke blowers to remove smoke from the building,” the report said. “Much of the retail portion of the business suffered smoke and water damage.”

The Santa Rosa Fire Department’s damage estimate did not include the value of items inside the store that were damaged.

Nobody was injured in the blaze. The cause of the fire was unknown on Wednesday, officials said.

The store was closed Wednesday morning and the Sonoma County Department of Health Services was called to inspect the building, according to Paul Lowenthal, the city’s division chief fire marshal.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.