Fire at Santa Rosa veterinary clinic does $100,000 in damage

Firefighters put out a blaze that ignited early Tuesday at an east Santa Rosa veterinary clinic.

The fire was reported at about 1:20 a.m. by a security guard who noticed smoke billowing out of the attic vents at Lakeside Pet Hospital on Montgomery Drive, the Santa Rosa Fire Department said in a news release.

Firefighters arrived about six minutes later and found the fire burning inside the attic. They searched for animals inside the one-story building but didn’t find any, fire officials said.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 15 minutes and no injuries were reported.

The blaze was caused by an electrical issue. It did about $100,000 in damage to the building, officials said.

